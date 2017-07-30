A gunman opened fire in a nightclub in the southern German city of Konstanz, killing one person and injuring four others, police said.

The 34-year-year old attacker suffered life threatening injuries and died after being shot by police, who rushed to the scene at about 4.30 am local time, reported German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

One police officer was injured in an exchange of fire with the suspect.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

Getty

Eyewitnesses told broadcaster Südwestrundfunk that a nightclub doorman had been hit with shots from an automatic pistol as he attempted to stop the attacker.

"Guests were able to save themselves by fleeing outside or hiding," a police spokesman said, as quoted by German press agency DPA.

Special commando forces were deployed in the city, which has around 83,000 inhabitants and lies near the German-Swiss border, as it was initially unclear whether the attacker acted alone or had accomplices.

In a statement police said the suspected gunman was an Iraqi citizen who had lived in the city near the Swiss border for more than 15 years and was not an asylum seeker, Reuters reported.

Konstanz police spokesman Fritz Bezikofer said terrorism had been ruled out as a motive, but said the attackers motives remained "unclear."

Police had earlier said that he "probably" acted alone, reported AFP earlier.

On Friday, a failed asylum seeker killed one person and injured six others in a knife attack in a Hamburg mall. Authorities said the attacker was a known Islamist, who had mental health problems.

Germany has been hit by a series of Islamist terror attacks in the last year, including the Berlin Christmas market attack, in which 12 were killed. There have also been attacks unrelated to the threat from militant group Islamic State (ISIS), including an attack by an Iranian-German teen in a Munich shopping center in June, 2016, in which 10 people were killed.