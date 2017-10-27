Halloween falls on the same exact day every single year—October 31. Yet so many people wait until it's almost too late to find something to wear to their holiday celebrations. If you've procrastinated but still want it to look like you've put some effort into a costume, we have you covered with last-minute ideas:

Error 404 Page: It’s a page anyone who's been on the Internet has seen before—the godforsaken “HTTP Error 404” message that appears when you’re trying to view a site that can no longer be found. It’s an easy costume to pull off as long as you have a white t-shirt and a black sharpie handy. Just write “Error 404 Costume Not Found” on the front of the t-shirt, and boom, you are now the most viewed page on Halloween.

A spider: All you’ll need is a black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and about three pairs of black pantyhose to pull off this look. Just insert the top of the pantyhose into your jeans' pockets and let the legs dangle. Then tie together some white string to serve as your pretend web.

Dirty laundry: Place a few socks, wrinkled shirts and undergarments on whatever you’re already wearing along with a few pieces of fabric softener sheets and show up at a party as yesterday’s clothes. Bonus: If you have a netted laundry basket, toss it over the top of your head so you’ll at least be dirty laundry in a basket.

Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli: Channel Happy Days by simply slicking your hair back and throwing a leather jacket on over a white t-shirt and jeans. You’ll obviously need to greet everyone at the Halloween party with the Fonz’s classic “Heeeeyyyyy,” and add an “amundo” to words that express how much like the iconic character you really feel. Example: “This Halloween costume is coolamundo!”

Ceiling fan: Show off your team spirit by wearing literally whatever you want and attaching a “Go Ceiling!” banner on it. You can either write the phrase on a t-shirt, or just print it out on a piece of paper and pin/tape it to your shirt or on a hat.

Medusa: With the help of some dramatic green eye makeup and a few pieces of gummy worms or toy worms sporadically placed in your hair, you can become the wicked Greek Gorgon sister and turn every person that looks you in the eyes on Halloween night into stone.

Black cat: It’s generally assumed that you didn’t actually plan your Halloween costume if you show up in the standard black cat-ears headband with a few whiskers drawn on your face. But if you did, then you probably wouldn’t be reading this list. To make it at least appear as if you’ve put a little thought into your black cat look, paint your nails black, too.

Regina George: Remember in the movie Mean Girls when Cady, Janis and Damien tried to sabotage Regina by cutting holes in her tank-top and exposing her bra? Remember the day after the trick when every other girl at North Shore High School showed up with the exact same holes cut out of their shirts? Take whatever shirt or tank top you no longer care about and transform yourself into the meanest, sneakiest, most popular student in cinema history by simply cutting holes out and exposing your colorful bra.

A ghost: This costume will never get old. And all it requires is an old white sheet. Cut out holes for your eyes and let it cloak over your whole body.

Risky Business: Relive Tom Cruise’s glory days by reincarnating Joel Goodsen. All you’ll need is a button-down shirt, briefs, a pair of white socks—for sliding across the floor, of course—and some killer dance moves. If “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger happens to come on during the party, then you know you’ve totally nailed Halloween at the last minute.