What is Halloween for, if not drinking in costume while watching Halloween-themed episodes of television? Sure, you could go to parties and be social if you wanted, but staying indoors on the night of mischief is probably safer. So, for your safety and enjoyment on this holiday, here are some classic Halloween-themed episodes to watch on Netflix.

Friends, Season 8 Episode 6 "The One with the Halloween Party"

NBC

Nothing beats this Friends Halloween episode. Pheobe and Monica face off as Supergirl and Catwoman, Chandler wears a ridiculous bunny suit, everyone thinks Ross is dressed as poop instead of "Spud-nik" and Rachel goes as "a woman who spent a lot of money on a dress because pretty soon, she won't be able to fit into it." It's a true classic.

The Office, Season 2, Episode 5: “Halloween”

NBC

It's not just the best Halloween Office episode, it's also one of the best Office episodes, period. The adorable Jim and Pam moments are almost as delightful as Dwight's slow descent to becoming his costume (a Sith Lord).

Gilmore Girls, Season 6, Episode 7: “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number”

The CW

It's not the most holiday-themed, but it is a very good Gilmore Girls episode that happens to take place on Halloween, notable for that excellent guest appearance by Madeline Albright. (Because apparently, that's who Rory Gilmore dreams about.) And there is at least a Halloween mention: Lorelai tries to convince Luke to dress up like a mad scientist for her Halloween skit.

Parks and Recreation, Season 2, Episode 7: "Greg Pikitis"

Some might argue that "Meet 'n' Greet," aka April and Andy's Halloween party, is the superior Halloween episode of Parks. But "Greg Pitikis" has one of the best jokes: April's boyfriend Derek dressing up as "a straight person," wearing the exact same outfit as Mark Brendanawicz.

Freaks and Geeks, Season 1, Episode 3: “Tricks and Treats”

NBC

The third episode of this delightful, one season show captures a classic coming-of-age dilemma: to treat or not to treat? Fourteen-year-old Sam and the geeks decide to give childhood one more year, while Lindsey tries to prove she's cool by mailbox-smashing and pumpkin-stomping. You don't want to miss Martin Starr in a "Bionic Woman" costume.

Frasier, Season 5, Episode 3: “Halloween”

NBC

Niles throws a Halloween ball where everyone must dress as literary characters because he's Niles, so of course he does. Fraiser and Daphne choose characters from the 'Canterbury Tales' and spend the whole night speaking in a warped version of Old English, which makes this episode worth the rewatch.

Cheers, Season 3, Episode 4: "Fairy Tales Can Come True"

NBC

You can also get your festive Fraiser fix from this Cheers episode (this time as the Mad Hatter). Even better, you get Cliff dressed as Ponce de Leon, which gives him the courage to pursue a woman dressed as Tinkerbell at a costume party.

New Girl, Season 2, Episode 6: "Halloween"

Fox

Ah, season 2 of New Girl, the golden era of Nick and Jess romantic tension. Nick and Jess both come to terms with their failing love lives while navigating Jess's haunted house. It's also a great Robby episode. You can't not love Robby in a ninja turtle costume.

How I Met Your Mother, Season 1, Episode 6: "The Slutty Pumpkin"

CBS

Truly a classic episode of the entire series, "The Slutty Pumpkin" resonated with fans for years. Ted waits in vain for his mythical woman in a pumpkin costume with strategically carved out holes. That this episode managed to convince viewers such a costume would be sexy is perhaps the show's greatest achievement. (That illusion is shattered when you actually see the costume six seasons later, in "The Slutty Pumpkin Returns.")

That 70's Show, Season 3, Episode 4: "Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die"

Fox

Say what you will about That's 70s Show, but the fact that this quote recirculates every Halloween is a testament to this episode's legacy.

Glee, Season 2, Episode 5: "The Rocky Horror Glee Show”

Fox

Back before Glee went off the rails, "The Rocky Horror Glee Show" was iconic, and I will fight you on this. Four words: Dianna Agron as Magenta.