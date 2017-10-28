U.S. Edition
Halloween Weekend 2017: Guide to TV Marathons, Themed Episodes and Scary Movies

There’s plenty to keep you occupied during Halloween weekend. Aside from all the parties, trick-or-treating, community festivals and parades, there’s also a ton of Halloween-themed programming airing on Saturday and Sunday.

For those who don’t feel like dressing up as Justice League characters and bobbing for apples at a costume party, we’ve got all the shows and movies airing over the weekend to keep you entertained at home:

Saturday

AMC

  • 6 a.m. ET: The Walking Dead marathon
  • 11 a.m. ET: Curse of Chucky
  • 1 p.m. ET: Cult of Chucky
  • 3 p.m. ET: Leprechaun: Origins
  • 5 p.m. ET: Leprechaun
  • 7 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 2
  • 9 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 3
  • 11 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 4 in Space

Freeform

  • 7 a.m. ET: Spooky Buddies
  • 9:05 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
  • 11:10 a.m. ET: The Addams Family
  • 1:20 p.m. ET: Addams Family Values
  • 3:30 p.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 5:10 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus
  • 7:20 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.
  • 9:25 p.m. ET: Monsters University
  • 11:55 p.m. ET: ParaNorman

FX

  • 11 a.m. ET: Riddick
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
  • 4 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold
  • 6 p.m. ET: The Purge
  • 8 p.m. ET: The Purge: Anarchy

TCM

  • 6:15 a.m. ET: Mark of the Vampire
  • 7:30 a.m. ET: The Devil-Doll
  • 9 a.m. ET: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
  • 11:30 a.m. ET: Little Shop of Horrors
  • 1 p.m. ET: Village of the Damned
  • 2:30 p.m. ET: Children of the Damned
  • 4:15 p.m. House of Dark Shadows
  • 6 p.m. ET: Night of Dark Shadows
  • 2 a.m. ET: The Brood

Sunday

ABC

  • 8 p.m. ET: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

AMC

  • 1 a.m. ET: Leprechaun in the Hood
  • 3 a.m. ET: Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood
  • 5 a.m. ET: Exorcist II: The Heretic
  • 9:29 a.m. ET: Army of Darkness
  • 11:26 a.m. ET: House of the Dead
  • 1:25 p.m. ET: House of the Dead 2
  • 5:25 p.m. ET: Dawn of the Dead
  • 9 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead

Food Network

  • 9 p.m. ET: Halloween Wars

Freeform

  • 7 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
  • 9:10 a.m. ET: ParaNorman
  • 11:20 a.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:15 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 4:45 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus
  • 6:55 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.
  • 9 p.m. ET: Monsters University
  • 11:30 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 12 a.m. ET: Frankenweenie

FX

  • 12 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
  • 2 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold
  • 4 p.m. ET: The Book of Life
  • 6 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania
  • 8 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

NBC

  • 10 p.m. ET: Saturday Night Live
  • 11:30 p.m. ET: The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

Sundance

  • 2:30 p.m. ET: Firestarter
  • 5 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
  • 7 p.m. ET: Christine
  • 9 p.m. ET: Carrie
  • 11:15 p.m. ET: Misery

TCM

  • 8 p.m. ET: Taste the Blood of Dracula
  • 10 p.m. ET: Dracula A.D.
  • 2:15 a.m. ET: Onibaba
