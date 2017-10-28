Halloween Weekend 2017: Guide to TV Marathons, Themed Episodes and Scary Movies
There’s plenty to keep you occupied during Halloween weekend. Aside from all the parties, trick-or-treating, community festivals and parades, there’s also a ton of Halloween-themed programming airing on Saturday and Sunday.
For those who don’t feel like dressing up as Justice League characters and bobbing for apples at a costume party, we’ve got all the shows and movies airing over the weekend to keep you entertained at home:
Saturday
AMC
- 6 a.m. ET: The Walking Dead marathon
- 11 a.m. ET: Curse of Chucky
- 1 p.m. ET: Cult of Chucky
- 3 p.m. ET: Leprechaun: Origins
- 5 p.m. ET: Leprechaun
- 7 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 2
- 9 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 3
- 11 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 4 in Space
Freeform
- 7 a.m. ET: Spooky Buddies
- 9:05 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 11:10 a.m. ET: The Addams Family
- 1:20 p.m. ET: Addams Family Values
- 3:30 p.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:10 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.
- 9:25 p.m. ET: Monsters University
- 11:55 p.m. ET: ParaNorman
FX
- 11 a.m. ET: Riddick
- 1:30 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- 4 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold
- 6 p.m. ET: The Purge
- 8 p.m. ET: The Purge: Anarchy
TCM
- 6:15 a.m. ET: Mark of the Vampire
- 7:30 a.m. ET: The Devil-Doll
- 9 a.m. ET: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- 11:30 a.m. ET: Little Shop of Horrors
- 1 p.m. ET: Village of the Damned
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Children of the Damned
- 4:15 p.m. House of Dark Shadows
- 6 p.m. ET: Night of Dark Shadows
- 2 a.m. ET: The Brood
Sunday
ABC
- 8 p.m. ET: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
AMC
- 1 a.m. ET: Leprechaun in the Hood
- 3 a.m. ET: Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood
- 5 a.m. ET: Exorcist II: The Heretic
- 9:29 a.m. ET: Army of Darkness
- 11:26 a.m. ET: House of the Dead
- 1:25 p.m. ET: House of the Dead 2
- 5:25 p.m. ET: Dawn of the Dead
- 9 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead
Food Network
- 9 p.m. ET: Halloween Wars
Freeform
- 7 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 9:10 a.m. ET: ParaNorman
- 11:20 a.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:15 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!
- 4:45 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus
- 6:55 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.
- 9 p.m. ET: Monsters University
- 11:30 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12 a.m. ET: Frankenweenie
FX
- 12 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- 2 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold
- 4 p.m. ET: The Book of Life
- 6 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania
- 8 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania 2
NBC
- 10 p.m. ET: Saturday Night Live
- 11:30 p.m. ET: The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special
Sundance
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Firestarter
- 5 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
- 7 p.m. ET: Christine
- 9 p.m. ET: Carrie
- 11:15 p.m. ET: Misery
TCM
- 8 p.m. ET: Taste the Blood of Dracula
- 10 p.m. ET: Dracula A.D.
- 2:15 a.m. ET: Onibaba