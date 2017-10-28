There’s plenty to keep you occupied during Halloween weekend. Aside from all the parties, trick-or-treating, community festivals and parades, there’s also a ton of Halloween-themed programming airing on Saturday and Sunday.

For those who don’t feel like dressing up as Justice League characters and bobbing for apples at a costume party, we’ve got all the shows and movies airing over the weekend to keep you entertained at home:

Saturday

AMC

6 a.m. ET: The Walking Dead marathon

11 a.m. ET: Curse of Chucky

1 p.m. ET: Cult of Chucky

3 p.m. ET: Leprechaun: Origins

5 p.m. ET: Leprechaun

7 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 2

9 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 3

11 p.m. ET: Leprechaun 4 in Space

Freeform

7 a.m. ET: Spooky Buddies

9:05 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11:10 a.m. ET: The Addams Family

1:20 p.m. ET: Addams Family Values

3:30 p.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.

9:25 p.m. ET: Monsters University

11:55 p.m. ET: ParaNorman

Paramount Pictures

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

FX

11 a.m. ET: Riddick

1:30 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

4 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold

6 p.m. ET: The Purge

8 p.m. ET: The Purge: Anarchy

TCM

6:15 a.m. ET: Mark of the Vampire

7:30 a.m. ET: The Devil-Doll

9 a.m. ET: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

11:30 a.m. ET: Little Shop of Horrors

1 p.m. ET: Village of the Damned

2:30 p.m. ET: Children of the Damned

4:15 p.m. House of Dark Shadows

6 p.m. ET: Night of Dark Shadows

2 a.m. ET: The Brood

Sunday

ABC

8 p.m. ET: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

AMC

1 a.m. ET: Leprechaun in the Hood

3 a.m. ET: Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood

5 a.m. ET: Exorcist II: The Heretic

9:29 a.m. ET: Army of Darkness

11:26 a.m. ET: House of the Dead

1:25 p.m. ET: House of the Dead 2

5:25 p.m. ET: Dawn of the Dead

9 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead

Gene Page/AMC

Food Network

9 p.m. ET: Halloween Wars

Freeform

7 a.m. ET: R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

9:10 a.m. ET: ParaNorman

11:20 a.m. ET: The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:15 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!

4:45 p.m. ET: Hocus Pocus

6:55 p.m. ET: Monsters, Inc.

9 p.m. ET: Monsters University

11:30 p.m. ET: Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. ET: Frankenweenie

FX

12 p.m. ET: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

2 p.m. ET: Dracula Untold

4 p.m. ET: The Book of Life

6 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania

8 p.m. ET: Hotel Transylvania 2

NBC

10 p.m. ET: Saturday Night Live

11:30 p.m. ET: The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special

Sundance

2:30 p.m. ET: Firestarter

5 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet

7 p.m. ET: Christine

9 p.m. ET: Carrie

11:15 p.m. ET: Misery

TCM