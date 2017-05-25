Henrikh Mkhitaryan wasn’t brilliant, consistently, in the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday evening.

But as he had done throughout the competition, the Armenian found a moment of magic when it mattered, hooking a leg acrobatically to score United’s second goal in a 2-0 victory at Friends Arena.

Mkhitaryan has produced for United through the group stages and knockout rounds when it mattered most. Without his contribution, Jose Mourinho’s team would have struggled just to make it to the final. Here, Newsweek looks back on the contributions of the silky midfielder.

Subscribe to Newsweek from $1 per week

Goal 1: Zorya Luhansk vs Manchester United, December 8 2016

On a frozen pitch in Odessa, Ukraine, and with the score locked at 0-0 three minutes into the second half Mkhitaryan strikes. Picking the ball up on the halfway line, he drives at the Zorya defense before slipping elegantly between two challenges. A cool sidefooted finish puts United on the way to a 2-0 victory.

Goal 2: Saint-Etienne vs Manchester United, February 22 2017

With United leading 2-0 from the first leg of the Champions League last-32 tie at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan assures Mourinho’s team of progress to the next round. Reacting quickest to Juan Mata’s teasing cross from the left, he produces a cute finish with the outside of his right boot to put United 1-0 up at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Goal 3: FC Rostov vs Manchester United, March 9 2017

A poacher’s finish. 35 minutes into the last-16 tie in Russia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets past his marker to the byline and rolls the ball back for Mkhitaryan to open the scoring with his left foot from close range. United loses its lead later in the game but finishes the tie off at Old Trafford.

Goal 4: Anderlecht vs Manchester United, April 13 2017

After Marcus Rashford’s shot is saved at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Mkhitaryan is sharpest to the loose ball and hammers home. By no means an easy finish given the acuteness of the angle.

Goal 5: Manchester United vs Anderlecht, April 20 2017

Thunderous. Mkhitaryan looks to have put United on course for the Europa League semifinals when he collects a pass from Marcus Rashford on ten minutes, takes one touch and thumps a low shot past the despairing dive of Ruben Martinez. A nervous night ensues before Marcus Rashford sends United into the semifinals against Celta Vigo.

Goal 6: Ajax vs Manchester United, May 24 2017

Paul Pogba already has a dominant Manchester United in front at Friends Arena in Stockholm when Chris Smalling heads a corner towards goal. Mkhitaryan contorts a right boot, instinctively it seems, to send a finish high past Andre Onana.