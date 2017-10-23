Fox News slammed Hillary Clinton for using a bad word during her interview with BBC's The Graham Norton Show.

The former presidential candidate appeared on the show last Friday, as she toured the U.K. promoting her book What Happened, and told host Graham Norton a story about former President George W. Bush’s reaction to Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

“It was reported that George W. Bush, as it ends, says, ‘That was some weird s**t’,” she said on the show.

“And it was,” Norton replied, in a conversation that appears to have been deemed inappropriate by Fox News, despite being a show intended for mature audiences.

The Democrat described Trump’s speech as a “cry from a white nationalist gut,” but nonetheless the fact that she said the word “s**t” was held up by the news channel for scrutiny.

Admitting she had “really tried to get out of going” to the inauguration, Clinton said, “We thought, Ok maybe others aren’t going, so we called the Bushes, and the elder bushes were in the hospital, which I think was legitimate, so then we called the younger Bushes and they said 'yeah we’re going'," Clinton laughingly said, adding that she and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, felt they had to attend.

“I was sitting next to George W. Bush and Bill was on my other side and we were listening to this really dark, divisive speech that I describe as a ‘cry from the white nationalist gut. I was so disappointed. Really so, so sad that it wasn’t an outreach; it was a narrowing and a hammering of what he had said before,” she said of Trump’s speech during the show.

Reporting on the news that Clinton told the chat show host that she and her husband just wished they could ditch the inauguration, Fox News commented that “she even let out a curse word” as she discussed Trump’s speech, in a headline that has been described as odd by a number of news outlets.

The article made no mention of why it was newsworthy that an adult woman retold a story with an expletive on a late-night show, instead simply pointing out the former presidential hopeful's swearing.