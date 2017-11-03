Democrats need to stop ignoring or covering up their party’s alleged deal with Hillary Clinton’s campaign that seemingly undercut Bernie Sanders’s chances of earning the party’s nomination last year, a former surrogate for Sanders’s presidential campaign said Thursday.

During a segment on CNN, Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, shot down Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen’s claim that the party and its members needed to stop “re-litigating” and move on from Clinton and Sanders’s tussle for power.

“This is really about a DNC that lacks accountability and transparency. Period,” Turner said, according to Mediaite. “And we can deal with more than one thing at the time…. We have to restore the faith and credibility of the Democratic Party, and statements like you’re making doesn’t help. People are hurt by this revelation. And this does not help. So to cover it up doesn’t help. So don’t go there with that.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

“The fact of the matter remains, the way the system was conducted, the DNC did not follow its own bylaws. And so if we’re going to have some truth talk here, let’s talk about reform and let’s talk about unity,” Turner said.

Turner’s comments came after former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile claimed to have discovered a signed August 2015 agreement between Clinton’s campaign and the DNC that allowed the campaign to control the party’s financing in exchange for bailing it out of millions in debt. The debt was left over from President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign.

Brazile, in an excerpt of her new book published Thursday in Politico Magazine, wrote that she “promised” Sanders she would find out if the DNC had actively tried to hinder his shot at the nomination. She also said that what the Clinton campaign allegedly did was not technically “criminal” but highly “unethical.”

Earlier in the segment, Turner insisted that such power accusations by a political power player as accomplished as Brazile should be taken seriously.

“The fact [is] that you have someone like Donna Brazile, who was the first African-American woman to run a national campaign, a presidential campaign, ran Vice President Al Gore’s campaign, 30-year relationship with the DNC and also the Clintons,” Turner said. “And whether people agree with what she has done professionally in her life at certain points, the fact that she is pointing this out means that this is serious and that there is absolutely a crisis in the city.”

Brazile’s reputation did take a major hit last year. A former CNN contributor, she gave Clinton’s campaign the questions before the second presidential debate.