Breaking: Parent Holding A Teacher Hostage In California Elementary School

A teacher has been taken hostage by a male parent who stormed into a classroom at an elementary school in Riverside, California, on Tuesday, police and local reports say.

It’s still unknown if the parent has a weapon, but KTLA is reporting that “some type of smoke has been spotted inside a classroom.” As of 5:15 p.m. Eastern time, one person has been reported injured.

“At this time Castle View Elementary has been placed on lockdown due to a disturbance inside of a classroom,” the Riverside Unified School District said in a statement. “Riverside Police Department is on site and actively working to resolve the situation. ”

The school district was notified of the situation shortly after 2:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. The district said the campus was under lockdown “due to a disturbance.”

NBC is reporting that the altercation might have sparked off after the parent tried to take their child home and was refused. NBC is also reporting that no students were in the classroom when the parent barged in.

A spokesperson for the district said that “a room is blacked with the male parent and a teacher inside.” The exact room number is still unknown.

Students were evacuated by police shortly after the incident was reported. Police released them for their parents after 4 p.m.

Riverside is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.