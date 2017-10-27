Two House panels and a federal agency are now evaluating whether Puerto Rico acted "improperly" when it granted a $300-million no-bid contract to rebuild the electrical grid to a small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zincke's hometown.

The company, Whitefish Energy, faced scrutiny after officials at Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority hired the two-man Montana firm in the days after Hurricane Maria knocked out all electricity to the island of 3.4 million.

But the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee, plus the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, are examining whether there was any "inappropriate behavior" that led to the deal.

“The size and terms of the contract, as well as the circumstances surrounding the contract’s formation, raise questions regarding PREPA’s standard contract awarding procedures,” the energy panel wrote to Whitefish Energy, demanding company records.

Whitefish has already been linked to the White House. Its main backer, HBC Investments, contributed tens of thousands of dollars to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. And Whitefish founder, Andy Techmanski, confirmed to ABC News that his family knows Zinke—though the Interior Department said that "everyone knows everyone" in small-town Montana. He claimed he did not push for Whitefish to get the PREPA contract.

PREPA officials have said they gave Whitefish the contract because the firm did not seek large funding up front.

The small company issues daily updates with the number of workers on the island and received national attention after San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz questioned the contract, writing on Twitter, "If @WhitefishEnergy feels that asking for transparency is 'misplaced,' what are they afraid we will find."

Whitefish responded, "We’ve got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?"

They apologized on Wednesday, posting on Twitter they "apologize for our comments earlier today, which did not represent who we are and how important this work is to help Puerto Rico's recovery."

The company's social media remained devoid of updates in 2017 until it secured the contract with Puerto Rico, but tweeted at President Trump in 2016 asking him to help bring jobs to Montana.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello asked the Office of the Inspector General on Wednesday to review the contracting process of Whitefish Energy.

Whitefish Emergy said on its website that the company serves "customers throughout the United States and now, proudly, Puerto Rico." Puerto Rico is part of the United States.