The Pittsburgh Steelers might have picked a quarterback in last week’s NFL draft, but Ben Roethlisberger has no intention of making way for a young prospect just yet.

The 36-year-old is seemingly keen to emulate Tom Brady and play into his 40s—as long as he remains healthy and the Steelers’ offensive line stays intact.

While Roethlisberger’s body has taken a beating during his 14-year spell with the Steelers, his supporting cast gives him no cause for concern.

The entire Steelers’ offensive line is under contract and Pittsburgh has also franchise-tagged star running back Le’Von Bell.

Roethlisberger’s plans mean Mason Rudolph, who Pittsburgh selected with the 76th overall pick in last week’s NFL draft, will have to wait before establishing himself as the franchise’s number one quarterback.

"I plan on playing for three to five more years, depending on how the line goes and staying healthy, if I can stay healthy,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“If he [Rudolph] is going to be their guy, that’s great, but in my perfect world it’s not going to be for a while.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner has two years left on his contract with the Steelers and Pittsburgh president Ant Rooney II said earlier this year that he would be prepared to offer the quarterback a contract extension.

The 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Roethlisberger revealed he has already spoken to Rooney and head coach Mike Tomlin about extending his spell in Pittsburgh.

"I went and talked to Art and Coach [Mike Tomlin] and coach Randy [Fichtner] and basically said, 'listen, I can't control—barring major injuries, barring things at home, and things out of your control—the way my body feels,'" he explained.

"The way our O-line is put together, as good as they are, they kept me healthy as can be the last couple of years. I really feel I can play this game another three to five years."

Those words mark a sharp turnaround from the stance the Ohio-born star displayed after the 2016-17 season, when he flirted with retirement.

“I never commit to anyone more than one year,” Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette last May. “That’s how we always commit to this sport. If we look past this year we’re cheating ourselves and we’re cheating other people."

However, after the Steelers lost 42-45 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional playoffs in January this year, he agreed to play in 2018.

Last year, Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts, guiding the Steelers to a 13-3 record in the regular season. He was selected to start his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and sixth overall.