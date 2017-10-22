President Donald Trump could have an easy victory in 2020 thanks to the Democrats’ problematic financial situation, which has reportedly left it struggling to rake in funds.

A report from Politico suggests the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is struggling to get financing, in a situation that could leave the party unable to fulfill promises as it continues to reel from its defeat in 2016.

In fact, the party’s financial situation is reportedly so dire that it is asking its members to donate or raise $1,000 each, and has a million-dollar shortfall in its State Party Innovation Fund, Politico’s report suggests.

The innovation fund is intended to be a $10.5 million grant program for state parties – however, the party’s main account has just $7 million in it, with salaries and key tasks also needing to be covered by this fund.

And there are also concerns from within the party, as Hillary Clinton’s defeat at the hands of Trump has caused an internal strife that has not yet been assuaged by DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

The continuing discord in the party, which has yet to find a unifying point following the departure of former President Barack Obama, appears now to be having a knock-on effect on finances, according to party insiders.

"Donors, small and large, are so over the party," Nebraska party chair Jane Kleeb, told Politico, explaining there is a need for grassroots funding to find the money.

"Everybody thinks that some magic three-page document and some magic tagline is going to turn everything around for us. But this is very typical work," she added.

The Democrats have previously struggled to match the donations garnered by the Republicans, but this year has marked a particular struggle, The Washington Post reported.

Since Perez's tenure, the Post reported the DNC has posted three of its 14 lowest fundraising months since Obama's election.

During the first half of 2017, the DNC fundraised $38.2 million compared with the $75.4 million raised by the Republican National Committee during the same period of time, The Hill reported.

And some Democrats fear their limited finances will make a Trump victory in 2020 far easier than it should be.

But despite members of the party showing concern that donors are remaining in the shadows post-2016, the party’s new treasurer, Bill Derrough, has insisted that the situation is not as desperate as it appears, although he did acknowledge there were financial issues within the party.

“The finance organization has only recently been built up,” Derrough told members during a presentation, Politico reported, explaining they were generally "on track."

"In general, we're in decent shape," he added. "But none of us are satisfied."