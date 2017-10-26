How Trump Ruined Twitter for Samantha Bee, Even as ‘Full Frontal’ Keeps Taking Aim at the President

Samantha Bee is a “nasty woman” who was the sole female host when she entered the late-night television’s boys’ club. She sold shirts featuring the phrase after Donald Trump used it to refer to Hillary Clinton during a debate in the 2016 presidential election. Proceeds, at least $1 million’s worth, went to support Planned Parenthood.

Anyone who’s seen an episode or clip of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee knows the host clearly hasn’t been reluctant to take on Trump the candidate or Trump the president, but she recently revealed that there’s something she is afraid of: Looking at her Twitter mentions. And it’s because of Trump.

“On the night of the election, my social media feeds just took a horrible turn,” she told Recode Media with Peter Kafka in an interview taped this week for the latest episode of the podcast. Trump “completely broke it for me. And it broke me as a person.”

By the time the election was less than a week away, she’d called Trump by so many creative names that Full Frontal released a compilation on November 5. (Full Frontal’s Official Trump Thesaurus, as it was dubbed, included choice descriptions such as “freshly-sandpapered reality star,” “melting hunk of uninformed apricot Jell-O,” “demagoguing bag of candy corn,” “M. Knight Orange-Man,” “a first-grader with a head injury,” “screaming carrot demon” and “crotch-fondling slab of rancid meatloaf.”)

Just a few days later, when “the asteroid that just destroyed a party of dinosaurs” was named the 45th president, “an unbelievable torrent of hatred came at me in one night, and I really felt like there was danger in the air that I hadn’t really experienced before. So, over time, I stopped checking it at all,” Bee told Recode. It’s not that she doesn’t use the social media platform or that she thinks it’s not useful. “I’m on Twitter a lot, just for my own personal information,” she said. “I don’t personally tweet that much anymore because I just don’t have time, and everything I have in my brain, I like to put it into the show, as opposed to spreading it all out. And I never, of course, check my mentions, which is unfortunate.”

But Bee hasn’t dropped Trump or his administration as a target. She hosted the first-ever Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, opposite the official event, which she told The New York Times was to “ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

This summer she laid into Trump for his reaction to the terrorist attack in London, when he tweeted criticism at the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. “What is wrrooooong with you? Were you just fulfilling your annual Ramadan tradition of hurling insults at grief-stricken Muslims named Khan?” Bee implored, referring to the time in July 2016 when Trump insulted the Muslim family of a slain U.S. soldier. Bee added to her thesaurus again that day when she called Trump a “flame-spewing dirigible of diplomacy.”

Last month, she flayed the president for failing to support Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria. “Did you know that Puerto Rico has been utterly destroyed by a hurricane? The president didn’t! He’s still on bullet one of his Puerto Rico picture briefing.”

The examples are endless. Although Bee admitted that Trump “broke” her social media feeds for her, he certainly hasn’t broken her show, which has continued to excel with a “rich asshole who wants to be king of America” to take aim at.