How to Watch 'Stranger Things 2' on Netflix for Free

Welcome back to Hawkins.

Stranger Things is back on Netflix for a second season, with nine brand new episodes to provide you with Halloween chills and thrills. This year, the folks at Netflix have even launched a companion aftershow, Beyond Stranger Things that will delve into the mythology, plot twists and more, in the spirit of The Walking Dead aftershow, Talking Dead.

Read on for Newsweek’s handy guide to how you can watch Season 2 for free.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

If you need a refresher of Season 1, check out our recap here, and for spoilers and theories on Season 2 click here.

How to watch Stranger Things 2 for free

Eleven will see you now. Stranger Things 2 has dropped on Netflix with nine new episodes and seven aftershow episodes of Beyond Stranger Things. What if we told you you could watch all of Season 2—and Season 1, too—for free?

If you’re new to Netflix, you can sign up for a free one month trial of the service which will allow you to stream Stranger Things—and all of Netflix’s other hit shows and movies, including Orange Is the New Black, The Crown, Ozark and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

To sign up just visit www.netflix.com and register a new account using your email address, set up a password, and enter your credit card information. You won’t be charged until your one month free trial ends. So, if you cancel your subscription before the end of your one month trial, you won’t have to pay anything and you’ll have caught up with all of Stranger Things 2 (and maybe had a chance to binge Mindhunter, too).

Why do you need to enter your credit card information for the free trial? According to Netflix, this is “to ensure you don't have any interruption in service after the free trial. We do this by sending an authorization request to your financial institution to verify that your payment method works. These requests are not charges, but in some cases they may affect your available account balance. You will not be charged if you do not continue our service.”

Here’s a useful video guide to signing up for a free trial:

If you decide to continue your subscription and become a paying member of the Netflix family, the cheapest price plan is $7.99 a month. The next plan up is $10.99 and the most expensive is $13.99.

Here is what you get in each plan, per Netflix :

Basic Plan : one screen plan SD (watch on one screen at a time, in standard definition)

Standard Plan : two screen plan HD (watch on two screens at the same time, in high definition when available)

Premium Plan: four screen plan HD/UHD 4K (watch on four screens at the same time; includes high definition and ultra high definition streaming when available)

Happy binge-watching.