A construction site around North Korea’s tallest building was taken down last week, unveiling two walkways allowing people in Pyongyang to get closer to the 105-story building known as the Ryugyong Hotel.

Construction work on the imposing structure began in 1987. At the time, it was a remarkably ambitious project and when it reached full architectural height in 1992, it was the only building outside the U.S. to feature more than 100 floors—it wasn’t until 2004 that Taiwan’s Taipei 101 could claim the same accomplishment.

Spanning three generations of the ruling Kim dynasty and thirty years since construction began, the building has yet to officially open to the public, but the Associated Press reported that a new sign erected on its facade last week proclaimed the beginning of a new era for the country.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

“Rocket Power Nation,” the white and red propaganda banner read, as the latest progress around the building area came while North Korea celebrated its “Victory Day,” otherwise known as the Korean War armistice day on July 27, and plotted the second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) missile test launch in a month—a distinctive feat of Kim Jong Un's time in power.

Vaguely reminiscent of the Shard skyscraper in London and the fictional Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings, the building stands out for its size and design among the capital's skyline. Standing at 330 meters (1,080ft) tall, it will rank among the world’s 60 tallest buildings when, or if, it is officially completed.

The first signs that works in the building had quietly resumed appeared in December 2016, when a video obtained by the U.S.-base NK News website showed lights on two different floors, suggesting the existence of a stable electricity connection to the highest point of the building. According to NK News, no work had taken place in the building since window panes were fitted in 2011.

The regime's original goal was to complete the building in 2012 to celebrate the 100th birthday of the country’s “Eternal President” Kim Il Sung. In September 2012, the Beijing-based tour operator Koryo Tours organized the first state-sanctioned tour of the building.

Far from being the epitome of luxury, the building’s skeleton stood exposed in all its bareness. The view, however, was still “breathtaking,” according to the tour company’s own account of the experience.

“The view was incredible and breathtaking indeed! The inside of the building still has substantial work to be done but the structure of the lobby and dining area and conference room (all on the ground floor) were visible, sources at the site suggest 2 or 3 more years until projected completion at which time hotel rooms, office space, and long term rentals will be available,” Koryo Tours wrote in a post originally published on September 28, 2012.

Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

The Ryugyong Hotel was originally meant to include 3,000 guest rooms and revolving restaurants, but also apartments, conference halls, meeting and event rooms. Those plans were reportedly revised and downsized to 150 guest rooms, shops, ballrooms, offices and restaurants.

North Korea had already spent more than $750 million on the project in 2008, but would have needed an additional $2 billion to complete the works, according to South Korean media estimates quoted by Reuters at the time.