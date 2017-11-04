Iran paraded a missile and protesters taunted U.S. President Donald Trump at an event in Tehran commemorating the 38th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover Saturday.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students loyal to hardline cleric Ayatollah Khomeini seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran, and took dozens of Americans hostage.

The resulting stand-off took 444 days to resolve, and cast a shadow over the final months of the administration of President Jimmy Carter. The event was one of the defining moments of the Iranian Revolution – and marked the beginning of decades of emnity between Iran and the U.S.

ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

Known locally as the “den of espionage,” protests outside the embassy compound, which is now a cultural center, take place annually.

Turnout for the annual street rallies appeared higher than in recent years when Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama pursued detente with Tehran, reported Reuters.

Iran’s powerful Qadr missile was paraded at the event, and protesters held aloft anti-Trump and anti-Israel signs, and chanted anti-U.S. slogans.

Fars news agency posted pictures of demonstrators nearby burning an effigy of Trump and holding up signs saying “Death to America.”

President Trump in October refused to recertify the 2015 nuclear deal, one of the landmark achievements of the Obama administration, under which Iran agreed to increased international inspection of nuclear sites in exchange for a range of economic sanctions being lifted.

”All the governments confirm that the American president is a crazy individual who is taking others toward the direction of suicide,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, told a rally in Tehran, state media reported.

“Trump’s policies against the people of Iran have brought them out into the streets today,” Shamkhani said.

The parade came after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this week that Iran must resist the United States.

"Giving in to the U.S. will make it impudent; the only way is to resist," Khamenei said.