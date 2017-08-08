An Irish lawmaker has blamed a damaged road on malicious activity by fairies.

Danny Healy-Rae, an independent member of Ireland’s parliament, the Dáil, said that a mysterious dip in the N22 road in Kerry, in the southwest of the country, is related to the presence of fairy forts, the Irish Times reported.

“There are numerous fairy forts in that area,” he said Monday. “I know that they are linked. Anyone that tampered with them back over the years paid a high price and had bad luck.”

The road network in question, he said, passes through an area filled with standing stones, stone circles and other ancient monuments, and is steeped in fairy folklore. The dip has reappeared despite a repair effort by the council that Healy-Rae said cost about 40,000 euros ($47,000.)

“There was something in these places you shouldn’t touch,” Healy-Rae said. “I have a machine standing in the yard right now. And if someone told me to go out and knock a fairy fort or touch it, I would starve first,” he added.

Back in 2007, when a dip first occurred in the road, Healy-Rae asked about the supernatural at a meeting of Kerry council. “Is it fairies at work?” he asked, in a formal motion authored when he was a councillor.

At the time, the council road authorities said that the dip was due to “a deeper underlying subsoil/geotechnical problem.”

In traditional Irish folklore, disturbing places associated with fairies is thought to bring bad luck or a fairy curse.

Such places include so-called fairy forts, also known as raths or lios, which are the remains of ancient structures.

Healy-Rae has previously sparked controversy with a claim, in 2016, that “god above” controlled the weather and therefore the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities could not be blamed for climate change.