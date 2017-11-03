More than two days after the truck attack in New York that killed eight people, the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has said that the attacker was a “soldier of the caliphate.”

The group claimed the attacker as one of their own in their weekly newsletter Al-Naba and described the attack as “one of the most prominent attacks targeting Crusaders in America.”

1)Breaking: First official statement by #ISIS about #ManhattanAttack claiming #NYC attacker “Soldier of the Caliphate” in its Naba magazine pic.twitter.com/0vIeAf9POs — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) November 3, 2017

Police arrested Sayfullo Saipov—a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan—after the attack, in which a truck was driven down a cycle path in Lower Manhattan.

Saipov told investigators that he was inspired to carry out the attack by a call from ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi for Muslims to launch attacks in the West and asked to hang an ISIS flag in his hospital room.

Saipov was tried with federal terrorism offenses on Tuesday—providing material support to ISIS, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. President Donald Trump has called for Saipov to face the death penalty.

There had been speculation as to whether ISIS would take responsibility for the attack. The group—which was recently ousted from Raqqa, the de facto headquarters of its so-called caliphate in Syria—has previously declined to claim responsibility for attacks in which the perpetrators survive or are apprehended, possibly as a means to protect them from harsher prosecution.

The case of the New York attack is unusual since ISIS generally issues claims for attacks via its Amaq News Agency, rather than the weekly magazine. The group also usually issues claims within 24 hours of an attack being carried out but the claim for the Manhattan truck attack was issued some 55 hours after the attack, reported the New York Times ’ Rukmini Callimachi.

6. For 1 it's been 55 hrs since the attack. I've kept a log of their claims in West since 2014. In past 2yrs most have been issued in 24 hrs — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) November 3, 2017

7. Second, majority of ISIS claims are 1st issued by the group's Amaq News Agency which continued to issue claims in past 2 days. See below: pic.twitter.com/AcKgqu8lLU — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) November 3, 2017

The claim in Al-Naba also referenced the Las Vegas shooting, in which Stephen Paddock—a 64-year-old gambler—fired into a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people before purportedly shooting himself dead. ISIS claimed that Paddock was one of its own, but U.S. officials have found no evidence linking the attack to the militant group.

It is not clear whether Saipov was directed by ISIS in Tuesday’s attack or simply inspired by the group’s propaganda. Investigators found approximately 90 videos and 3,800 images on one of Saipov’s cellphones, many of which appeared to be ISIS propaganda.

Authorities also found a note around 10 feet from the driver’s door of the abandoned truck, in which the writer had stated that the so-called Islamic State “will endure.” Saipov claimed to have written the note.