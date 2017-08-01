As the much ballyhooed and predicted White House staff shake up takes form, MSNBC morning anchor Mika Brzezinski suggested Tuesday morning two more staffers who should also be shown the way out: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the remaining members of President Donald Trump’s family currently holding office space in the West Wing.

The Morning Joe co-host did not mention Ivanka or her husband Jared by name, but did state on Twitter that the president’s family needed to leave and let more experienced political operatives take over a White House that has failed to keep Trump’s agenda on track.

“It's time for Donald Trump's family members to get out of the way and let professionals run the White House. Actually, it is way past time,” Brzezinski tweeted.

Brzezinski made the statement as the White House faced yet another staffing controversy Monday. Now former communications director Anthony Scaramucci was relieved of his duties mere hours after new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who assumed his position after Reince Priebus was let go Friday, was sworn in.

Scaramucci joins Priebus and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the ballooning list of high-profile dismissals or resignations tied to Trump’s administration since he took office in January.

While Ivanka Trump and Kushner have been criticized for their lack of political experience and the apparent nepotism that placed them in such senior advisory roles, it’s highly unlikely that the president will send any family members packing. Donald Trump is well known to value family members but, more importantly, he desires people around him that he can trust. His adult children also help run his sprawling business empire.

Kelly, who the White House claimed was given a “clean slate” after Scaramucci’s firing, could have grounds to send Ivanka Trump or Kushner packing. The latter has been assigned perhaps too many tasks even for someone with vast political experience–which he lacks-such as brokering peace talks in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the president's oldest daughter has come under fire for failing to corral her father’s temperament.

Perhaps as a sign of solidarity, Ivanka Trump tweeted about Kelly’s swearing-in Monday afternoon, writing: “Looking forward to serving alongside John Kelly as we work for the American people. General Kelly is a true American hero.”