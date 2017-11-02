The first daughter is more powerful than the first lady.

Ivanka Trump has entered Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” list at number 19, topping Melania Trump, who didn't make the list at all.

The top-20 debut on the list for Ivanka Trump, previously known for her shoe line, makes her the second highest ranked newcomer since Forbes started publishing the annual list in 2004.

The magazine's said Ivanka, 36, was more influential than Melania, 47, because, well, she chooses to be.

“Ivanka has become the de facto first lady as her step-mother Melania has opted to stay mostly out of the limelight,” Forbes wrote.

“While it's unclear how much her father takes her advice, Ivanka is taking aim at policy areas such as paid family leave, promotion of women in science and entrepreneurship,” the magazine added. “She's helped push for the creation of a workforce apprentice programs and made human trafficking a key issue in her west wing portfolio, calling it, ‘the greatest human rights issue of our time’ during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.”

By contrast, Melania Trump has maintained a low profile in politics — which is atypical of first ladies. Michelle Obama, for example, was 13th on Forbes’ list last year, while her husband was president.

“Michelle Obama has been busy cementing her legacy as an advocate for the arts, education, and, above all, nutrition,” Forbes wrote in 2016.

Meanwhile, former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dropped from number 2 on the list in 2016 to 65 this year, as the magazine said her election loss did not fully eliminate her influence over her fellow Americans.

“As the Democratic Party struggles to define itself in the Trump era, Clinton may find herself increasingly playing a backroom role,” Forbes wrote.

In the top spot for the seventh consecutive year is German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Other women who edged out Melania Trump include Queen Elizabeth II at 26, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan at 69 and pop star Taylor Swift at 85.

Forbes’ 2017 list, its 14th edition, “identifies a new generation of icons, game-changers and gate crashers who are boldly scaling new heights and transforming the world.”

Nearly a quarter is made up of newcomers “who are stepping into power in politics, technology, business, philanthropy and media,” the magazine states. “That should give everyone hope."

Forbes comes up with its annual ranking by examining candidates’ net worth, mentions in the media and influence in particular spheres.