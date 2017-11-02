Jared Kushner's Family Company Faces More Than 170 Baltimore Violations

Jared Kushner’s family real estate company has racked up more than 170 code violations in Baltimore after failing to comply with local laws, officials said Thursday.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said local officials had to threaten sanctions to get Kushner Companies to address necessary repairs. The county withheld HUD rental payments at nine of the company's properties and issued $3,500 in fines.

“We expect all landlords to comply with the code requirements that protect the health and safety of their tenants, even if the landlord’s father-in-law is President of the United States,” Kamenetz said in a statement.

The company owns 13 apartment complexes in Baltimore County.

Inspectors found 173 failures when inspecting the company's 701 HUD-supported units. Despite that, company spokeswoman Christine Taylor said the company is in compliance with all state and local laws.

Kamenetz called the compliance claim a “stretch." The inspector’s office found the firm only made repairs when the office threatened to withhold HUD payments. The office handed out 35 correction notices and all were handled except three locations.

Since issuing notices, the inspector’s office received five more complaints about Kushner properties.

“Baltimore County will continue to be vigilant... to ensure that residents of Mr. Kushner’s properties have healthy and safe places to live,” Kamenetz said.

Kushner resigned from the company this year and now serves as President Donald Trump's senior advisor, but the company keeps making headlines for alleged violations and conflicts with tenants.

This isn't even its first major scandal in Maryland. A Baltimore Sun investigation in August found that the company has been the most aggressive one in the state for pursuing to arrest tenants for debts. The company had sought the arrest of 105 former tenants.

The same month, a class-action lawsuit accused the company of overcharging more than 90 percent of its tenants in a Brooklyn building.

Subsidiaries of the company have been involved in about 500 cases in which they sued tenants for minor infractions.