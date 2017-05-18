As a White House senior adviser, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, could play a major role in reshaping the staff and structure of the current administration, even as the commander in chief faces growing turmoil.

Trump thinks the stream of allegations involving his White House are mere public relations errors, The Washington Post reported, but two advisers told The New York Times that Trump’s mood has become “sour and dark,” and he has turned against many of his aides—not including Kushner.

Just this week, Trump has been accused of sharing sensitive national security information with Russian officials and of urging former FBI Director James Comey to end the federal investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. A new round of attacks arose Wednesday after the Times published a report that said the Trump administration hired Flynn despite knowing he was under investigation. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Justice hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the agency’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

In recent weeks, media reports have speculated that Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus could be fired or reassigned. But the White House has denied such reports. The Washington Post reported that some Trump aides have begun to contact consultants and send out their resumes for possible post-White House jobs.

But Kushner’s role doesn’t appear to be at all in peril. In fact, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, are expected to join parts of Trump’s upcoming foreign trip that includes stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Rome, The Jerusalem Post reported. Trump’s first international trip as commander in chief will begin Friday.

The power couple has been a subject of fascination among Americans since Trump won the general election. And it appears their White House roles as top advisers to the president are only escalating in prominence. His daughter has joined Kushner as an assistant to the president, and thus is now a federal employee with an office in the White House. She has been in the spotlight recently after taking positions on various issues, including women in the workforce. On Wednesday, she held a White House roundtable discussion on human trafficking.

But she has yet to publicly push back against some of her father’s most controversial policies, including his attempted travel ban. Leaders of the Pro-Choice Caucus on Thursday are expected to invite her to meet with the group to talk about ensuring women still have affordable access to birth control under the Trump administration.