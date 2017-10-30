It’s been nearly five years since fans watched Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley troll for ham and water after a night of tabletop dancing at Aztec, or witnessed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino bash his head against a wall in a drunken rage while “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino tag-teamed hitting on girls on MTV’s hit reality series Jersey Shore.

But the madness that ensued in the Seaside Heights, New Jersey beach town may begin again, except all of the fist-pumping, tanning and fighting will take place some 1,000 miles south in the Florida Panhandle, otherwise known as Floribama. And while Polizzi, Sorrentino, Farley, DelVecchio, Guadagnino and their castmates Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick were the ones to first bring the Shore party to MTV in 2009, a new troupe of party-hards will be leading the charge in the newest rendition of the nostalgic MTV show.

On Monday, MTV announced it had ordered eight episodes of Floribama Shore, a spinoff of the Jersey Shore series that will follow eight southerners as they spend the summer living it up in Florida’s Panama City Beach.

The new cast includes Jeremiah Buoni, 22, from Amelia Island, Florida; Gus Smyrnios, 22, from Tallahassee, Florida; Nilsa Prowant, 23, from Panama City Beach, Florida; Kortni Gilson, 21, from Panama City Beach; Codi Butts, 25, from Westminster, South Carolina; Aimee Hall, 24, from Perdido, Alabama; Kirk Medas, 25, from Atlanta; and Candace Rice, 24, from Memphis.

Although details about the new show have been kept under wraps, Floribama Shore is just the first of many Shore spinoffs coming to MTV. The network noted there are international series in the works, including Gandia Shore in Spain, Geordie Shore in the U.K., Acapulco Shore in Mexico and Warsaw Shore in Poland.

Floribama Shore is set to premiere on MTV on November 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Jersey Shore was one of MTV’s most-watched series when it aired from 2009 to 2012. The show primarily took eight strangers—only two of whom were actually from New Jersey—and followed them as they spent a summer living in Seaside Heights.

The original cast’s charisma, wild behavior and never-ending drama catapulted them into the spotlight. In the years after the series ended, Polizzi and Farley went on to have their own reality series on MTV, Snooki & JWoww, and in August the whole cast reunited for an E! network docuseries.