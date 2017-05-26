U.S. President Donald Trump may not be the most eloquent speaker to ever grace the Oval Office. His limited vocabulary (“evil losers”), penchant for creating a lexicon all his own (“bigly”) and slow cadence has often been compared to that of a child’s. Case in point: Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show Thursday.

Kimmel lampooned Trump’s speeches during his first foreign tour as president by having fourth-graders read out excerpts of his speeches.

“It sounds a lot like a fourth grade book report,” said Kimmel, “he speaks very slowly and simply—not too bigly. He uses vocabulary even a child could understand.”

To prove his point, Kimmel said he asked the children to read his speeches to see “how they stack up with the big kid in the Oval Office.”

The public addresses read out by the kids are taken from Trump’s visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest sites and one of the world’s great faiths,” said one boy, repeating Trump’s speech in the Arab country. Kimmel is not wrong—from the mouth of a young child, it sounds like Trump has been assigned to open up an encyclopedia, learn about a foreign country and report back.

So, how did Kimmel grade his paper? An admirable B- for Trump’s report titled “My Big Trip.”

Trump’s trip also included visits to Vatican City, where he met the Pope, Rome in Italy and Brussels Thursday for a NATO summit. That visit prompted ridicule by people on social media—notably Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling—because Trump shoved past Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to position himself in front of his fellow world leaders.

Perhaps Trump’s next book report should be about respect and kindness?