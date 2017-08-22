Donald Trump has suggested it will happen, but even Joe Arpaio himself has said he doesn’t know whether he will receive a pardon from the president when he holds a rally in the former sheriff’s home state of Arizona Tuesday.

“Do you think he'll do it tomorrow night? Who knows,” Arpaio told NBC News Monday. “I don't know.”

In a separate interview with CNN, Arpaio said he had not been invited to Trump’s campaign-style event at the Phoenix Convention Center, which is expected to be greeted by significant protests. As well as his attempts to put the backlash over his comments on recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, behind him, much of the focus will be on whether Trump delivers on what would be a highly controversial pardon of Arpaio.

Speculation that the move was imminent ratcheted up last week when Trump retweeted a story from Fox News in which he said he was “seriously considering” using his presidential pardon.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio https://t.co/Rgw8l7i9Xl — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 14, 2017

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt by a federal judge last month and could face up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on October 5. The former sheriff of Maricopa County is accused of violating a court order to refrain from racial profiling by continuing to target Latinos during patrols before handing them over to federal immigration authorities.

Announcing her verdict, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton said that Arpaio had displayed “a flagrant disregard” for the order. Arpaio, who was the subject of a 2007 class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination, has called the Justice Department investigation into his conduct “a witch hunt.”

Despite his legal troubles, he became a favorite of conservative media for his tough stance and rhetoric on illegal immigration. He also earned the approval of Trump, who has advocated a similarly hard line on immigration.

“He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration,” Trump told Fox News last week. “He's a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

Arpaio served as sheriff for 24 years before losing his latest re-election bid last November. He was, though, a passionate supporter of Trump’s successful run for the White House.

It is not only their stance on immigration that unites the pair. Arpaio questioned the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate for more than five years and even sent a deputy along with a volunteer to Hawaii to question officials. The sheriff’s investigation into the completely unfounded allegations that Obama was born outside of the United States was cheered on by Trump.