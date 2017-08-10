Police in London hunting for a jogger who appeared to push a woman in front of a bus have arrested a suspect.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following police inquiries at an address in the Chelsea area [of West London] on the morning of Thursday, 10 August,” a statement from the capital’s Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect has been taken into custody at a police station in South London.

Police said they had received a “good response” after releasing CCTV footage of the incident.

The video showed a jogger, believed to be male, running along Putney Bridge in West London, before he knocks the 33-year-old victim to the ground, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming bus.

The bus then swerves and stops. Passengers later got off the bus and came to the aid of the woman, who sustained minor injuries.

The jogger apparently returned to cross the bridge again 15 minutes later. The victim tried to speak to him, but he refused to acknowledge her and carried on his way without stopping.

In the wake of the apparent attack, British media reported widely on the phenomenon of “jogger rage.”

“These rage-filled runners are an embarrassment to our community,” read an opinion piece in the right-wing Daily Telegraph. “They remind me of those obnoxious ‘Lycra lout’ bikers who cause havoc by whizzing through the byways and highways at the weekend with not a care in the world apart from beating their fastest time.”

“Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident,” police said.

Anyone with information or any witness is asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, (44-20) 8785-8874 or 101, or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers, (44-800) 555-111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.