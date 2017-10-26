With the Justice League movie just weeks away from its premiere, fans are finally getting a closer look at just how the D.C. Comics' superheroes will use their powers to (hopefully) destroy the supervillain Steppenwolf. A short clip of the film released on Wednesday depicts a few action-packed battles in which the League will have to use its superhuman strengths to prevail.

Although only 30-seconds long, the clip shows Cyborg (Ray Fisher) teaming up with the Flash (Ezra Miller) to take down Steppenwolf’s (Ciarán Hinds) minions while Aquaman (Jason Momoa) uses his trident to strike up a killer wave of water. And, in a moment so brief you’d miss it if you blinked, Mera (Amber Heard), the future queen of Atlantis, is seen clapping her hands together, causing a wind storm, to keep Steppenwolf away. Of course, Batman (Ben Affleck) makes an appearance in the trailer—he brings the team together to reveal his master plan to defeat Steppenwolf—while Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is spotted kicking butt on a battlefield.

Check out everything else to know about the film:

Premiere date: The film hits theaters on November 17. The sequel to the movie is slated to premiere in June 2019.

The plot: Humanity is on the brink of a wipeout when Steppenwolf arrives on Earth in search of three Mother Boxes—high-tech computers created by the alien New Gods. If he succeeds, then humankind will cease to exist. However, Batman and his newfound ally Wonder Woman, join forces to create a league of superheroes strong enough to defeat Steppenwolf.

Missing League members: In the D.C. Comics universe, the Justice League is comprised of seven members including Superman, Aquaman, Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Batman and Wonder Woman. Years later, the universe grew to include more superheroes from the D.C. realm such as Atom, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Cyborg, Zatanna, Mera and Antiope, among others. While not all of the League members will be included in the new movie, one noticeably missing character—who has already had his own feature film—has raised fans’ eyebrows. Green Lantern, played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 flick, is absent. There is some speculation that he could make an appearance in the movie after the official trailer concluded with Alfred (Jeremy Irons) telling a mystery character that Batman “said you’d come.”

New director: Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, initially lead the project but was replaced by Joss Whedon during post-production after a family tragedy forced Snyder to leave the movie.

Box office: In its opening weekend, Justice League is expected to gross $110 million to $120 million at the box office. Advanced tickets for the movie went on sale Wednesday.