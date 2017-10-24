Kate Winslet was once again asked about sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen, and once again the actress—who stars in Allen's upcoming film, Wonder Wheel—has sidestepped the conversation.

In an interview for Variety, she was asked point-blank whether she factored Allen's molestation accusations into her decision to work with him. Winslet paused, asserted that the discussion was "difficult" and then flatly refused to have it. "It's just a difficult discussion. I'd rather respectfully not enter it today," she said.

"I don't read how people respond to things," Winslet continued, in response to the recent social media backlash to her praise of Allen. "We're always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it's better to respectfully step away from the discussion."

It's pretty clear Winslet will not be giving Allen the same treatment she gave Harvey Weinstein—at least not anytime soon. Just a little more than a week ago, the Titanic star shared her disgust with the Los Angeles Times following the many sexual harassment and assault allegations brought against the former studio executive. After she revealed she purposefully didn't thank him when she won the Oscar for the 2002 Weinstein-produced film The Reader, Winslet condemned his "disgraceful, despicable" actions.

"I hope that Harvey Weinstein absolutely is punished within the fullest extent of the law should that be the case," Winslet said.

Of course, many Hollywood stars have said the very same thing—but Winslet was one of the first, slamming her former collaborator in a statement the day before the bombshell New Yorker story accusing Weinstein of assault came out.

Winslet asserted that she will never work with Weinstein again. "The fact that I'm never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that's ever happened, and I'm sure the feeling is universal." Apparently she does not feel that Allen—or, for that matter, Roman Polanski, with whom she worked on 2011's Carnage despite his conviction for sexual conduct with a minor—deserves the same punishment.

"It was Woody Allen, so that's going to come around once—if ever. So of course I said yes," Winslet told Variety about a previous role she was offered, in Allen's 2005 film Match Point. She later turned the role down—but only because she had to take care of her newborn son, Jack. "It would have been too much of a compromise to the rhythm of my life and my new baby. I just couldn't do it."

In her original statement about Weinstein, Winslet wrote, "I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways." That exposure is all thanks to the "difficult discussions" that have to happen about sexual assault in Hollywood—Winslet can't have it both ways. But it seems she is going to try.