How 'House of Cards' Could Flourish Without Kevin Spacey

In a move that Netflix insists has nothing to do with the sexual assault allegations made by Anthony Rapp against Kevin Spacey, the network announced on Monday that House of Cards will end after season 6. The political drama, which follows fictional president Frank Underwood (Spacey) and his wife, Claire (Robin Wright), reportedly may spawn spin-offs.

Critics have already begun speculating about which characters could potentially head a spin-off series set in Washington, D.C.—Variety mentions a show following Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), and Twitter exploded upon the announcement of spin-offs with pleas for a series centered on Robin Wright's beloved, and terrifying, character. Through its five seasons, House of Cards has satirized everything from the American south and Civil War re-enactments to Buzzfeed-style journalism with its fictional website "Slugline." Here are a few directions a House of Cards spin-off series could go in, if the show avoided using Spacey's character.

A less optimistic 'Bold Type'

When Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) visits Slugline's offices in Season 1, looking for a job in journalism, the website's CEO Carly Heath (Tawny Cypress) and a head editor, Janine (Constance Zimmer), deliver a pitch-perfect look at viral online journalism. The Bold Type on The CW, a show following three young journalists working in online media, is beloved by millennial women who feel it reflects many of their professional hopes. A House of Cards spin-off centered on Slugline could stick a knife in between the ribs of "churnalism," or the precarious position that many digital media platforms have found themselves in.

A satirical thriller about a small company churning out content designed to go viral amid veteran publications in Washington D.C. could be one of the freshest and most insightful series in 2018, especially if the writers room included journalists who have worked for publications that live online, including Bustle Digital Group, Buzzfeed, Abrams Media, Vox Media and Gizmodo Media Group.

All Claire, all the time

The writing team behind House of Cards clearly realized Wright's ice queen Claire is the spine of the show after Season 1 wrapped, because Claire has had more to do in every subsequent season. Who could forget the time she threatened a colleague at her water quality nonprofit, saying she was fully comfortable with letting the woman's child "wither and die" inside her?

In Season 5, Claire became president of the United States when Frank resigned, meaning she's in a position to lead a new season of the show with or without him.

Washington's underlings

Part of the appeal of House of Cards is similar to what kept audiences watching The West Wing, or even Veep. The show tells a story about our Capitol without ignoring the figures who keep it running behind-the-scenes. If a franchise set in the universe of House of Cards were to continue, we'd be curious about a series following types like the late Edward Meechum and his colleagues in the Secret Service (especially if they keep having threesomes with acting heads of state).

But what about the political interns in D.C. who partake in the infamous Running of the Interns every time there's a Supreme Court decision? What about the men and women running nonprofits, or the lobbyists promoting the interests of America's wealthiest? House of Cards uncovered salacious, high-stakes political intrigue by telling a story about senators and presidents—it could really mark its mark a second time by applying the same razor sharp point of view to those in D.C. who don't have all the power.

House of Cards will return for Season 6, its final season, in 2018.