The blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night threw up a bunch of intriguing storylines, now and down the road.

The ultimate, overarching question of who actually wins one of the more eye-opening deals in recent NBA history is going to have to wait for an answer, at least until it becomes clear how badly the Brooklyn Nets are going to tank in the 2017-18 season.

At least we won’t have to wait long for the instant gratification of one narrative: Irving getting traded within the Eastern Conference means he’s going to come into direct contact on a regular basis with LeBron James, the future Hall of Famer whose looming influence over Irving was one major reason for the trade.

TNT is the lucky broadcaster that gets to air the first-ever meeting between James and Irving on opposite sides. The Cavaliers and Celtics get the NBA regular season under way on Tuesday, October 17 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at 8 p.m. EST. Watch TNT will also show a livestream of the game for those watching on a computer or via the TNT app.

Add in the intrigue of Thomas as a Cavalier, and whether he can create anything like the chemistry Irving had with James; the presence of major free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward on the Celtics; and the fact that this is a repeat of the Eastern Conference finals from 2017 with the Celtics seeking revenge, and the NBA could hardly have wished for a more enticing build-up to the season’s curtain-raiser. The countdown to James versus Irving, Thomas versus the Celtics, Hayward versus the weight of expectation and Irving versus the franchise that pushed him toward greatness starts right about now.