Is the second goodbye harder or easier than the first, or does a repeated parting further numb the lover already desensitized to grief?

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be about to find out.

For most of high summer it has seemed the Cavaliers’ biggest headache is finding a suitable trade partner for Kyrie Irving, to surround James with the experience he needs to win a second title in Cleveland.

In other words, the plan appeared to be to placate James, who is likely to lose the man he has called his “little brother,” one of the NBA’s elite offensive players and a prized asset despite his suspect defense.

Harry How/Getty

Not so, according to ESPN. Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been stung into action by Irving’s trade request and want to accelerate the process of making their roster younger. That’s at odds with James’s wishes but the Cavaliers have decided they cannot be “reactive” to James, according to Wojnarowski. Cleveland is looking at the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis and two of the top draft picks from 2017, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Phoenix Suns’ Josh Jackson.

What does this mean? The Cavaliers are going to rebuild with or without James, who can opt out of the final year of his contract next summer. Wojnarowski says the Cavaliers haven’t “given up” on re-signing James but they want him to commit to a long-term deal. That seems fair enough on both sides, as a proper rebuild is going to be pretty difficult while there is still uncertainty over your two marquee players in James and Irving. From James’s point of view, this will almost certainly be the last time in his career he can test free agency.

What will the mood be like in northeast Ohio should James leave for a second time? Now James has led the Cavaliers to a championship, the lover’s bile should be less poisonous but then you can never predict the strength of a sports fan’s scorn. Regardless, James has to do what’s right for James, and the Cavaliers have to consider the best option to allow them to re-tool. A parting of the ways, bitter as it may sound, may be the most logical option.