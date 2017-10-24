X-Men fans got some good news Tuesday when director James Mangold confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has been working on a script for a Logan follow-up film that he teased would be focused on Laura, aka X-23, the young mutant played by Dafne Keen in Logan. Will it be enough to revive interest in the X-Men franchise?

X-23's origin story was fully explored in a 2005 comic run by Chris Yost, but she first appeared in 2004, in an issue of NYX by Joe Quesada. Across comic book titles, she typically has a hot temper (which comes from Logan, aka Wolverine, of whom she is a clone) and maintains rocky relationships with other mutants. She's just the rebellious and disillusioned superhero Fox is going to need in its multi-platform attempt to move on from its long run of X-Men films starring Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman. Some of Fox's X-Men films, including X-2, First Class and Days of Future Past, were commercial and critical hits—but they're hard to recall under the weight of the awful films in the franchise.

20th Century Fox

Fox has had a tough task in leveraging its comic book properties, like X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool, for box office success. X-Men: Apocalypse failed with critics and moviegoers. The company had a hit with Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds, and a sequel will include X-Men adjacent characters like Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beets). In June, 20th Century Fox set six release dates for Marvel films that haven't yet been identified, signifying that the company plans to capitalize on the properties it still controls. Though the company put a Gambit film starring Channing Tatum on hold after several missteps, that film is reportedly back in pre-production.

As for television, Fox successfully used a Logan-style loophole by including familiar characters in offbeast situations. 2016's Legion on FX adapted the story of Professor X's biological son without actually including the Professor from the X-Men films, and this year's The Gifted focuses its mutant drama on social commentary, rather than touting a laundry list of familiar X-Men. These TV properties, when combined with the expanding universe spawned by Deadpool 2, may create a fertile ground for more mutant stories across TV and film. Hopefully for Logan fans, Mangold's take on X-23 may sprout from there.

Marvel

Because X-23 has already appeared in many comic book storylines, a Logan spin-off could feasibly include other characters owned by Fox, including characters who appear in New Mutants, Fox's other X-Men film starring Maisie Williams.

For the first time in many years, it sounds like Fox has found its footing among Marvel stories, and with the right creators, the company may give Marvel Studios a run for its money.