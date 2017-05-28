Police have taken one man into custody following a shooting in Mississippi on Saturday night that left eight people dead.

Cory Godbolt was arrested on Sunday by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, accused of taking out his gun and shooting a number of people after becoming angered by a custody dispute.

A sheriff’s deputy was among those killed in the gun attack, which took place at three different homes in Lincoln County.

The sheriff’s deputy was shot after paying a visit to a home in the county’s Coopertown Road in order to remove someone from a property, during which time two other people were also killed.

In comments recorded by The Clarion-Ledger, Godbolt said as he was being taken into custody: “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home."

He added: “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.

“They cost him his life, I’m sorry,” the suspect added, in what appeared to be a reference to the sheriff’s deputy who was killed.

In a statement seen by the Associated Press, Mississippi governor Phil Bryant asked people to pray for the victims of the shooting and praised law enforcement officers for their work.

“Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities,” he said.

“Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work,” he added.

Police told AP they had not yet filed charges against the man who had been arrested.