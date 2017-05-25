A man with green hair and face tattoos resembling The Joker from the Batman films has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at traffic. Lawrence Sullivan, 29, from Miami, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The self-described tattoo model has a number of face tattoos, including the joker’s “smile” tattooed on either side of his mouth, a knife tattoo on his forehead, dark circles around his eyes and the word "joker."

Police officers said they found a loaded handgun on Sullivan’s person. He was being held in custody with bail set at $5000. According to a report written by the arresting officer, Sullivan said: “"I don't have a permit cause it's too expensive.”

After Sullivan’s bail was paid and he was released from jail, he told NBC News: “The gun's in my name, it's not a dirty gun. Why they gonna charge me with a felony?”

The NBC reporter questioned whether Sullivan had a permit, to which he responded: “F**ck the permit. We live in America.”

Sullivan had been detained in the jail’s psychiatric unit prior to his release.

His sister, who did not give her name, told NBC: “I don't believe he was waving a gun around in traffic, he wouldn't do that. Yes he had a gun, but he wouldn't wave it around.”

She added: “He's a character, he's just playing a character. I warned him that people would take it the wrong way.”

It is not the first time someone dressed as the comic book villain has been arrested by the police.

In March, a man dressed as the Joker and wielding a sword was arrested in Virginia and charged with wearing a mask in public, which is a felony in the state.