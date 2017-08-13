Man Pictured at Charlottesville Rally Wants You to Know He's 'Not an Angry Racist,' Just Marches With Them

A torch-wielding white supremacist caught on camera marching in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville claims he is not “an angry racist” and just wants to preserve European culture.

History and politics student Peter Cvjetanovic, 20, saw a photograph of himself from Saturday’s rally holding a torch and apparently shouting shared online, one by a Twitter account called ‘Yes, You’re Racist.’

“I did not expect the photo to be shared as much as it was. I understand the photo has a very negative connotation,” Cvjetanovic said in an interview with Channel 2 News, “But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I’m not the angry racist they see in that photo.”

He said: “As a white nationalist, I care for all people. We all deserve a future for our children and for our culture. White nationalists aren’t all hateful; we just want to preserve what we have.”

However, the Southern Poverty Law Center in its definition of white supremacy defines the group's as having ideals that "focus on the alleged inferiority of non-whites," and states that groups including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and racist skinheads are also considered to be white supremacists, despite Cvjetanovic's protestations.

“I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture,” Cvjetanovic added, explaining he wanted to demonstrate against what he described as the “replacement of white heritage” and had come out to the march because of its protest over the removal of a statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville.

Three people were killed in the violent demonstration, one of them, 32-year-old anti-fascist Heather Heyer, when a white supremacist mowed his car into a crowd of counter protesters at high speed.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of Heyer, whose friends and family said she had “died doing what was right.”

The organizer of the march on Sunday claimed that white supremacists were victimized by counter-protesters and said police were to blame for the violence through what he alleged was a failure to separate the white supremacists from counter protesters.