Twenty-two people, including children, were killed after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at an arena following a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police told reporters on Tuesday morning that 59 people were also injured in the incident, which he said was being treated as a terrorist attack. The injured were being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester.

Hopkins said that the attack appeared to have been carried out by one man, who died at the scene. The attacker used an “improvised explosive device” but Hopkins did not elaborate on the nature of the bomb.

The chief constable added that a priority of the investigation was to establish whether the individual was acting alone or as part of a network. He asked the public not to speculate on the identity of the attacker.

Police have set up a hotline for people affected by the incident: 0161 856 9400.

Hopkins also asked members of the public with images or video footage of the attack or its aftermath to upload them to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or www.ukpoliceimageappeal.com.

Hopkins added that emergency services received more than 240 calls in the aftermath of the incident and that 400 extra police officers, including armed officers, had been mobilized as part of the operation. Hopkins said that a police cordon remained in place at the arena and that the city’s Victoria train station would remain closed.

Here’s what else we know so far:

The explosion occurred at 22:35 BST (6:35 p.m. EST) on Monday evening at the end of the concert and occurred in the entrance to Victoria train and tram station. The explosion did not occur inside the arena.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair an emergency Cabinet Office meeting, known as COBRA, into the attack at 09:00 BST (4 a.m. EST) on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses claimed to have seen nuts and bolts strewn around the scene of the explosion and to have smelled burning, the BBC reported.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “This was a barbaric attack deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society—young people and children out at a pop concert.”

The mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, said of the victims: “These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorize and kill. This was an evil act.”

The main British political parties have suspended campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8.

Assistance is being provided for people affected by the incident at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City football club. Police have directed people to use access gate 11.

Grande was not harmed in the attack. She tweeted : “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”