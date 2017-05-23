Manchester Attack: Ariana Grande Says She is 'Broken' by Tragedy at U.K. Concert

Ariana Grande says she is “broken” after a suspected terror attack left 22 dead and a further 59 injured at her concert in Manchester, England, Monday night.

The 23-year-old singer had only just left the stage at Manchester Arena when a lone bomber detonated an “improvised explosive device” at around 10.30 p.m. local time, say Greater Manchester Police .

Grande tweeted she is “broken” and “so sorry” in her first public comments on the tragic incident.

The pop star’s record label, Republic Records, also issued a statement saying: “We're deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy.”

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun—who also manages Justin Bieber—posted a message on Instagram paying tribute to the “children and loved ones” hurt in the “cowardly attack.”

“Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,” Braun wrote.

"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Grande performed in Manchester as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour , which launched in Phoenix, Arizona, in February, and began its U.K. leg May 18.

The singer is due to perform two nights at London’s O2 arena Thursday and Friday, however, it’s uncertain whether the concerts will go ahead.

A statement released by the O2 arena Tuesday said: “Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families.

“Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

TMZ reports that the remainder of her tour has been canceled indefinitely. Representatives for Grande and Republic did not return Newsweek ’s request for comment on the status of the tour.

In the wake of Monday’s tragedy, music industry peers and friends of Grande offered their condolences to the victims of the attack and expressed their sympathy for the singer.

“Wishing I could give my friend [Ariana Grande] a great big hug right now,” wrote Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

Lorde tweeted that she was “sending love to Manchester and Ari.”

Nicki Minaj said her “heart hurts for my sister,” referring to her frequent collaborator.

Katy Perry also wrote that she was “brokenhearted” for the victims and Grande.

On Tuesday morning, Greater Manchester Police confirmed the death toll has risen from 19 to 22. The attacker died at the scene.