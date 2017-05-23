An 8-year-old girl was among the 22 people killed after a bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester, England. At least two other victims had been identified as of Tuesday morning: an 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

Their identification confirmed some of the fears circulating on the internet in the wake of the attack. Grande is an American pop star who got her start on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, meaning many of the crowd members at the Manchester Arena on Monday were young and female.

The first victim to be publicly named Tuesday was Georgina Callander, 18, a student at Runshaw College in England. School officials released a statement on Facebook Tuesday confirming her death.

"It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday's Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College," the statement read. "Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's friends, family and all of those affected by this loss."

Callander was a big fan of Grande's, according to The Guardian. She'd met the singer at least once before, writing on Instagram afterward that she'd "hugged her so tight." A Twitter account rumored to belong to Callander tweeted to Grande on Sunday, saying "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW," The Huffington Post reported.

A GoFundMe page was set up by YouTuber Luke Cutforth to help her family with funeral costs. It had raised more than $3,600 so far.

The second victim of the Manchester explosion was Saffie Rose Roussos, 8. She attended Monday's show with her mom and sister, both of whom remain in the hospital, The Guardian reported. Tarleton Community Primary School's head teacher, Chris Upton, released a statement calling her death "appalling." He said she was quiet and creative.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," Upton wrote, according to The Telegraph. "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone, and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly."

John Atkinson, 26, was named as the third victim of Monday's attack by the Manchester Evening News. Family members and friends posted tributes to him on social media. Further details were not immediately available, though a GoFundMe page was quickly established in Atkinson's memory.

Local politician Ivan Lewis tweeted that his thoughts and prayers were with Atkinson's loved ones. "Our Radcliffe community will do all we can to support John's family," he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.