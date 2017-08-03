The Many Attempts to Isolate Israel Are Falling Flat

This article first appeared on the Council on Foreign Relations site.

How’s that movement to boycott Israel going?

Here are just a few announcements made in 2017, and I am sure I have missed many others.

“ Ryanair Launches 15 New Flight Routes Between Israel and Europe.”

Ryanair will add twice weekly flights to Eilat from Baden-Baden, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan and Polish cities Warsaw, Gdansk and Poznan, and will add seven new routes to Tel Aviv from Baden-Baden, Gdansk, Milan, Poznan, Krakow and Wroclaw in Poland, and Paphos in Cyprus.

“ WOW air Announces Service to Tel Aviv.”

WOW, a low-cost carrier based in Reykjavik, Iceland, has announced that it will be starting service from there to Tel Aviv, Israel in September.

GIL COHEN MAGEN/AFP/Getty

“Budget Airline Ryanair announces new Tel Aviv/Rome route.”

The story continues, “The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair will add flights connecting Ben-Gurion Airport and Rome to its winter 2017 schedule, the company announced on Thursday. With the addition of daily flights from Rome, Ryanair will be flying between Tel Aviv and eight Europe destinations this winter: Baden Baden (twice weekly), Gdansk (twice weekly), Krakow (twice weekly), Milan Bergamo (four times weekly), Paphos, Cyprus (daily), Poznan (twice weekly), Rome (daily) and Wroclaw (twice weekly). The company projects serving some 330,000 customers each year on these 28 weekly flights.”

“ Easyjet announces new Israel/Italy routes.”

Easyjet will fly from Naples to Tel Aviv twice a week, and from Venice three times a week.

“ Air India plans Tel Aviv flight.”

The flight will go from Mumbai.

“WOW air Announces New Canadian Route to Tel Aviv.”

These flights will go from Montreal and Toronto to Israel; four flights a week.

“ Wizz Air further expands its low-fare network from Israel.”

The story announces that “Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today three new low-fare routes from Tel Aviv to Lublin in Poland, Kosice in Slovakia and Craiova in Romania.”

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions ( BDS ) movement remains a menace, especially on places distant from the real world—such as American and European college campuses.

But the reality appears to be that more and more people in more and more places wish to visit Israel, and reject the claims and propaganda offered by those urging boycotts.

They are voting with their feet—and their flights.

Elliott Abrams is senior fellow for Middle Eastern Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.