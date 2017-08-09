Melania Trump has pledged to tackle drug addiction, in what appears to be a pivot away from her declared cause of cyber bullying.

The first lady unusually took to social media on Tuesday to champion a different initiative, posting about opioids and informing people she would be attending a meeting on the topic.

"Opioids are destroying our youth/people," Trump tweeted early Tuesday. "Mtg w @Potus & @SecPriceMD today to give my support to #STOPDRUGADDICTION."

Given her husband’s penchant for using Twitter to lash out at his adversaries and criticize news reports he dislikes, Melania’s declared cause of cyber bullying raised more than a few eyebrows when she said she would focus on that issue as FLOTUS.

But having appeared to forget about her previous cause, having not commented on it since January, the first lady said she would be speaking with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the topic of drug addiction, in an unusual update on her activities at the White House.

A spokesperson for Melania Trump told The New York Daily News in a statement the first lady was concerned with the well-being of children, prompting her decision to be included in discussions about drug addiction.

"Opioid abuse is an escalating health crisis affecting countless families across the country,” the spokesperson said.

“The well-being of children is a priority for the first lady, and this epidemic affects them in many different ways so she requested to attend today's briefing,” they added.

Having been asked why the first lady has not moved forward with her pledge to tackle cyber bullying, a spokesperson who spoke with The Daily Beast in June suggested Melania Trump was busy moving into the White House and as such had not had an opportunity to tackle campaigns yet.