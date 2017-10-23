It was inevitable. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has led to additional allegations of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. Since Weinstein's predatory behavior was exposed, 10 more men have been accused, thanks, in large part, to the #MeToo social media campaign started by actress Alyssa Milano. Expect updates: This is a list that will keep growing.

Roman Polanski

The director of Rosemary's Baby and Chinatown—a classic film about a father molesting his daughter—has already faced four other allegations of abuse, and, in 1977, he was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl. The director fled America (aided by powerful friends in the industry) before he was formally sentenced. Polanski's career not only went on, it thrived: He was awarded the Academy Award for Best Director for The Pianist in 2002.

But a new allegation could be the most damning of all. The accuser, Marianne Barnard, told The Sun that the director molested her on a beach in California. She was 10 years old at the time. Barnard, now an artist, said that it happened after Polanski asked her to pose naked for photos. She was encouraged to come forward, all these years later, by the women accusing Weinstein of harassment and assault. Polanski has not responded to the allegation.

James Toback

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported that 38 women allege that Toback sexually harassed them. Thirty-one of those women spoke to the Times on the record, including Louise Post of the band Veruca Saltand and soap opera actress Terri Conn from As the World Turns. Toback, 72, is best known for directing the Academy Award-winning film Bugsy starring Warren Beatty. The article described a pattern of harassment: He would approach young women on the street and convince them that he could make them a star. When they would eventually meet, things would quickly turn sexual, including vulgar conversations and non-consensual touching. Toback denies the allegations.

Oliver Stone

Hours after the Platoon director was quoted defending Weinstein, actress and model Carrie Stevens tweeted that Stone had once groped her at a party.

Stone—an acclaimed filmmaker known for writing Scarface (1983) and directing JFK (1991), Natural Born Killers (1994) and The Fourth of July (1989)—said this of Weinstein at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea: "I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do." The next day he issued a statement fully condemning Weinstein.

Stone has not responded to Stevens' harassment accusation. The actress, who has had small roles on Days of our Lives, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Two and a Half Men, told The Hollywood Reporter that Stone had once grabbed her boob in lieu of a handshake as he was exiting a party at producer Ted Field's house. "Oliver spied me standing nearby and just reached out and instead of doing what a normal person does and shaking my hand, he just groped my boob and honked it like a horn and grinned and kept walking," Stevens said. "I was humiliated but didn't want to complain."

Actress Partricia Arquette (Medium, Boyhood) then shared her encounter with Stone on Twitter. She said Stone once made her uncomfortable by sending flowers and later gave her a hard time for bringing her boyfriend to a screening of Natural Born Killers.

Bob Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's younger brother and business partner, Bob Weinstein, is facing his own sexual harassment claims. In an interview with Variety, producer Amanda Segel says Bob Weinstein directed “highly intimate questions” and unwanted "romantic overtures” toward her during the production of the Spike show The Mist.

Ben Affleck

After Affleck issued a statement denouncing the behavoir of Weinstein, New York City writer Shanice Brim tweeted that Affleck "grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though." The One Tree Hill actress responded to the tweet, "I didn't forget." A video surfaced backing up the sexual harassment claims. Hours later, Affleck wrote on Twitter: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

Roy Price

The former president of Amazon Studios resigned last week following accusations of sexual harassment. Isa Hackett, executive producer on The Man in the High Castle, claimed Price pressured her for sex and made lewd comments. According to a report from The Information in August, Price was previously investigated for harassment. Hacket went public with the allegations following Weinstein's scandal.

Chris Savino

Nickelodeon fired Loud House creator Savino after multiple women accused the animator of sexual harassment, unwanted advances and inappropriate behavoir—including blackmailing women who had previous relationships with him.

Lockhart Steele

The editorial director of Vox Media was fired on Thursday, following a sexual harassment accusation from a former employee. According to Variety, CEO Jim Bankoff sent an all-staff memo that read: “Lockhart Steele was terminated effective immediately. Lock admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and is not tolerated at Vox Media.” The digital media company currently runs SB Nation, The Verge, Polygon, Curbed, Eater, Racked, Vox and Recode. Steele was formerly CEO of Curbed.

Andy Signore

The creator of "Honest Trailers" and the fansite Screen Junkies was fired by Defy Media earlier this month for "egregious and intolerable behavior." At least five women accused Signore of sexual harassment, and at least one, April Dawn, claimed attempted assault in a statement shared on Twitter.

Signore founded Screen Junkies and the "Honest Trailers" YouTube channel in 2012, both of which are now owned by Defy Media. Defy fired Signore the day after The New York Times published the Weinstein bombshell.

Elie Wiesel

Wiesel, the late Holocaust survivor, writer, activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was posthumously accused of groping New York University professor Jennifer Listman on Thursday. "When I was 19 years old, Elie Weisel grabbed my ass," Listman wrote in a Medium post.

Sam Kriss

Kriss, a freelance journalist, was suspended from the Labour Party on Friday following an allegation on Facebook that Kriss harassed and forcibly kissed a woman against her will. Kriss apologized for the incident on Medium, and, according to HuffPost UK, was suspended from the Labour Party for his alleged behavoir.

John Besh

Celebrity chef John Besh stepped down from Besh Restaurant Group, following a Times-Picayune investigation. Besh encouraged sexual harassment in the workplace, according to 25 women who spoke the New Orleans paper. Besh has appeared on Iron Chef America, Top Chef and NCIS: New Orleans.