Michelle Obama made a sly dig Wednesday at Donald Trump, stating, “You don’t have to tweet every thought.” Claiming she was not thinking about anyone in particular, during her discussion at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago with the poet Elizabeth Alexander, the former first lady said people didn’t need to share everything on social media.

“Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day,” The Hill reported Obama as saying, adding: “This whole ‘tell it like it is’ business, that’s nonsense. You don’t tweet every thought, and I’m not talking about anybody in particular. I’m talking about us all, because everybody does that.”

Although Obama claimed she was not specifically thinking of any particular person, President Donald Trump is widely known as the Twitterer-in-chief, having been a voracious user of the social media platform during his campaign and since he has taken office.

Indeed, his Twitter use has proved alarming to some politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike, given he appears to use the platform unchecked, and often seems to make sweeping statements without thinking much about their consequences.

Obama also suggested those using social media should be wary of their spelling and grammar–in what could be seen as another wink toward the president’s seeming inability to proofread his tweets.

The president has previously made a number of spelling mistakes on Twitter, including a tweet in which he described an “unpresidented” move by China, another when he confused “their” and “there” and the memorable occasion on which he confused the world with his use of the word (or not) covfefe.

“Tweeting and social media, that is a powerful weapon that we just hand over to little kids,” Obama continued.

“You know, a 10-year-old, ‘Here you go, tell it like it is.’ It’s like, no, you don’t. You need to think, and spell it right, and have good grammar, too,” she added.