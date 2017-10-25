The mother of a Las Vegas police officer killed in the mass shooting earlier this month died after attending her son's funeral—which has left some family members thinking her broken heart might be to blame.

Sheryl Stiles was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky to bury her son, police officer Charleston Hartfield, when on the day of his funeral she had a heart attack.

Stiles then fell down an escalator at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa and suffered brain damage, the family said.

She was taken off life support over the weekend and died.

“We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister,” her brother, Lewis Stiles, told FOX 5 Vegas.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for Lewis Stiles to travel back to Kentucky to take his sister's ashes there.

Stiles told Fox 5 Vegas of his sister's devastation at losing her son: "She kept saying ‘Oh I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die,” he said.

Charleston Hartfield, a father of two, was one of the 58 people who were killed in the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on October 1, which also injured more than 500 others.

Hartfield's funeral drew more than 2,000 people.

Reports say he died trying to shield others from gunfire. A year before his death, he left detailed instructions on what he wanted to happen at his funeral, including playing Johnny Cash and making sure no one wore black.

More than three weeks after the shooting, it remains unclear why gunman Stephen Paddock targeted the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Authorities have continued to sift through Paddock's movements in the weeks and months ahead of his meticulously planned attack from the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police have shifted their timeline numerous times in the aftermath of the shooting, leading to questions about response time and why they couldn't find where Paddock was holed up sooner.