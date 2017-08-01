Need Some Inspiration? Here’s How Nelson Mandela Survived Decades in Prison

Newsweek published this story under the headline “SOUTH AFRICA;'Life -- Plus 5 Years'” on February 14, 1983. In light of the 55th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's arrest, Newsweek is republishing the story.

His prison identity card says simply: "Nelson Mandela. Crime -- sabotage. Sentence -- life plus 5 years. Date of sentence -- 7/11/62." His picture cannot be published in South Africa. His words cannot be quoted. Yet, after 20 years behind bars, Mandela remains the single most powerful unseen force in the country. He is still the premier black nationalist on the continent, a symbol to blacks who were not even born when he led the African National Congress in its war against apartheid. At 64, he continues to lead it, in spirit, from his cell. Mandela, now graying, began fighting apartheid when he was young -- and has paid for that political crime ever since When he led a massive nonviolent protest in 1952, his talent for command awed other African politicians--and frightened the regime, which banned him and prohibited him from engaging in political activity. In 1956, he was charged with treason, but was acquitted after a five-year trial. He was banned again in 1961, then arrested in 1962 and convicted of incitement. The next year, while in prison, he was charged with sabotage because a blueprint for a guerrilla campaign identified him as the head of the ANC's military arm, Umkhonto We Sizwe (Spear of the Nation). He was convicted and sentenced to life.

Influence: "Free Mandela" is scrawled on city walls all across South Africa. The government offered to release Mandela in 1976 if he would go into exile and shun politics. He rejected the offer, and the current regime of Prime Minister Pieter Botha has held to a hard line. In fact, life for Mandela has gotten worse. Last year, he was transferred from Robben Island, a political prison off Cape Town. Mandela had earned his law degree through a correspondence course while in prison. He had organized a large-scale education program on the island--and apparently had worried the authorities, who thought he might exert too much influence on the other prisoners. Now Mandela is held at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town, where almost all of the prisoners are common criminals. He was a keen tennis player at Robben Island, but Pollsmoor has no sports facilities. He is an avid reader of economics and history, but the library at Pollsmoor is stocked only with paperback Westerns and light romantic novels.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

Mandela is permitted two family visits a month, each lasting 45 minutes. His wife, Winnie, cannot touch her husband. She may talk to him through a plate-glass window, and the conversation is monitored by guards who do not permit discussion of politics, prison conditions, other inmates or friends on the outside. Even so, Mrs. Mandela says, "his convictions are as strong as ever. He feels the state is on the defensive and he knows that the world is on his side." Mandela remains convinced that the Pretoria regime will crumble and that he will be released. "To me, he's still the same daddy," says his youngest daughter, Zinzi, who was three when Mandela was jailed. That's exactly what scares the government that keeps him in jail.