Fall has long brought with it a new lineup of television shows. Now the traditional fall slate is joined by a slew of new series, movies, documentary films and specials on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

The month's highlights on Netflix include the third season of Narcos, new episodes of Fuller House, the first season of The Magic School Bus Rides Again, a new standup comedy special from Jerry Seinfeld, films such as Our Souls at Night and documentaries including Fire Chasers and Strong Island. Amazon will have the fourth season of Transparent and the second of Tig Notaro's One Mississippi. Finally, Hulu will have the season six premiere of The Mindy Project and TGIHulu!—a play on ABC's old programming block TGIF—with every episode of Family Matters, Step By Step, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Full House and Perfect Strangers.

Originals from each platform are joined by long lists of other titles that include Disney movies like Mulan, Hercules, Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas; Ben-Hur; The Magnificent Seven; Wedding Crashers; the 1977 and 2003 versions of Freaky Friday; and the season nine premiere of Will & Grace.

What’s New?

Here's what's coming to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in September, as announced as of the time of publication (* denotes an original):

Available September 1/Netflix

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Dad of Light: Season 1 *

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 *

Little Evil *

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 *

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface *

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Available September 1/Amazon

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 8

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don't Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music from the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River's Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage - Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain't No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

Available September 2/Netflix

Vincent N Roxxy

Available September 1/Hulu

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addam’s Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Loser (2007)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Autopsy (2008)

Barnyard (2006)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Best Seller (1987)

Bio-Dome (1996)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)

Carrie (1976)

Contact (1997)

The Cove (2009)

The Cup (2012)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)

The Dark Half (1993)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Defiance (2008)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dr. Strange (2006)

Dying Breed (2009)

Eternity: The Movie (2014)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (2011)

The Golden Child (1986)

Gridiron Heroes (2015)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)

Hitch (2005)

Home Sweet Hell (2015)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Kill Me, Deadly (2015)

L.A. Twister (2004)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last Godfather (2011)

The Levenger Tapes (2011)

The Loved Ones (2012)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

Man About Town (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Mistress (1992)

The Monster Squad (1987)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nacho Libre (2006)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Offspring (2009)

Ordinary People (1980)

Outbreak (1995)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Poseidon (2006)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

Pumpkinhead (2009)

The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)

Red Garters (1954)

Remember the Goal (2016)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

River’s Edge (1987)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Sanctuary (2016)

Secretary (2002)

Shooter (2007)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)

Sleepover (2004)

Spring Broke (2011)

Something to Talk About (1995)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Surfer, Dude (2008)

Switchback (1997)

Tiger Raid (2016)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Walking Tall (2004)

You Got Served (2004)

You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)

Available September 2/Amazon

Ben-Hur

Available September 2/Hulu

Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Ben-Hur (2016)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Available September 3/Hulu

The Eye (2008)

Available September 4/Netflix

Graduation

Available September 5/Netflix

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real *

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available September 5/Hulu

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

The Lodge (2008)

Returning Citizens (2017)

Survivor (2015)

Available September 6/Netflix

A Good American

Hard Tide

Available September 6/Hulu

Crash (2005)

Available September 7/Netflix

The Blacklist: Season 4

Available September 7/Amazon

The Hunter's Prayer

Tubelight

Available September 7/Hulu

Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (E!)

Burden (2017)

Available September 8/Netflix

#realityhigh *

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 *

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi *

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 *

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más *

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 *

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 *

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available September 8/Amazon

One Mississippi: Season 2 *

Available September 9/Netflix

Portlandia: Season 7

Available September 9/Amazon

The Magnificent Seven

Available September 9/Hulu

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available September 10/Amazon

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Available September 11/Netflix

The Forgotten

Available September 11/Amazon

Frantz

Available September 11/Hulu

The Orville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3 Day Premiere Event (Sundance TV)

Available September 12/Netflix

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster *

Available September 12/Amazon

The Ray Bradbury Theater: Season 6

ReGenesis: Season 2-4

Available September 12/Hulu

The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere *

Filth (2013)

Available September 13/Netflix

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Available September 13/Hulu

Anomaly (2014)

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)

Available September 14/Netflix

Disney's Pocahontas

Available September 14/Hulu

South Park: Complete Season 21 (Comedy Central)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Available September 15/Netflix

American Vandal: Season 1 *

First They Killed My Father *

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 *

Rumble

Strong Island *

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 *

Available September 15/Amazon

Beauty and the Baker: Season 1

An American Werewolf in London

Endless Love

The Thaw

The Women of Brewster Place

Available September 15/Hulu

Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Child of God (2013)

Endless Love (1981)

The Lookalike (2014)

The Road Within (2014)

Skating to New York (2013)

The Thaw (2009)

These Final Hours (2013)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

Available September 16/Amazon

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Available September 16/Hulu

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Available September 18/Netflix

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Available September 19/Netflix

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld *

Love, Sweat and Tears

Available September 19/Amazon

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Available September 19/Hulu

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)

Available September 20/Netflix

Carol

Available September 20/Hulu

Pirates (2014)

Available September 21/Netflix

Gotham: Season 3

Available September 21/Amazon

Kill Switch

Available September 21/Hulu

The Commune (2017)

Food Evolution (2016)

Available September 22/Netflix

Fuller House: New Episodes *

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 *

The Samaritan

Available September 22/Amazon

Transparent: Season 4 *

Available September 22/Hulu

Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Disney Jr.)

Interview with a Hitman (2012)

Kiki (2017)

Killers (2010)

McCanick (2013)

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Available September 23/Netflix

Alien Arrival

Available September 23/Amazon

Elian

Available September 23/Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell : Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available September 25/Netflix

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available September 25/Amazon

Falling Water

Bronte Sisters

Available September 25/Hulu

Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Power: Complete Season 3 (Starz)

The Double (2013)

Available September 26/Netflix

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 *

Available September 26/Amazon

Wishenpoof!: Season 2a *

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 9

Available September 26/Hulu

The Brave: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 27/Netflix

Absolutely Anything

Available September 27/Hulu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (NBC)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The ABC’s of Death (2012)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Hammer of the Gods (2013)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Kiss of the Damned (2012)

Let the Right One In (2008)

Splinter (2008)

Survival of the Dead (2009)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

Available September 28/Amazon

Dance Flick

Thursday Night Football: Game 1

Available September 28/Hulu

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Dance Flick (2009)

Available September 29/Netflix

Big Mouth: Season 1 *

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 *

Gerald's Game *

Real Rob: Season 2 *

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 *

Our Souls at Night *

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 *

Available September 29/Hulu

TGIHulu!

Family Matters: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Full House: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Perfect Strangers: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Step By Step: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Great News: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 30/Netflix

Murder Maps: Season 3

Available September 30/Hulu

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 17 Premiere (FOX)

The Evil in Us (2017)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

What’s Leaving?

Here are dozens of titles that will be rotating off of Netflix and Hulu in September 2017 (Amazon had not released its list as of publication):

Leaving September 1/Netflix

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1-5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred: Season 1-2

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving September 3/Netflix

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving September 4/Netflix

The A-List

Leaving September 5/Netflix

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

Leaving September 9/Netflix

Teen Beach 2

Leaving September 10/Netflix

Army Wives: Season 1-7

Leaving September 11/Netflix

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving September 15/Netflix

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving September 16/Netflix

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Leaving September 19/Netflix

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving September 20/Netflix

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving September 22/Netflix

Philomena

Leaving September 24/Netflix

Déjà Vu

Leaving September 26/Netflix

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1-10

Leaving September 30/Netflix

Last Man Standing: Season 1-5

Leaving September 30/Hulu

Almost Famous (2000)

Bolero (1984)

Boomerang (1992)

Click (2006)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

El Gringo (2012)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Free Money (1998)

Godsend (2004)

House of Dead (2003)

House of Dead 2 (2006)

Ingenious (2009)

Kingpin (1996)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Manhattan (1979)

Payback (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Philly Kid (2012)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Road House (1989)

Santee (1975)

School Daze (1988)

Silent Hill (2006)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Suicide Kings (1997)

Top Dog (1995)

Transit (2012)

The Water Horse (2007)