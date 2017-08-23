Netflix, Amazon and Hulu September 2017 New Releases
Fall has long brought with it a new lineup of television shows. Now the traditional fall slate is joined by a slew of new series, movies, documentary films and specials on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.
The month's highlights on Netflix include the third season of Narcos, new episodes of Fuller House, the first season of The Magic School Bus Rides Again, a new standup comedy special from Jerry Seinfeld, films such as Our Souls at Night and documentaries including Fire Chasers and Strong Island. Amazon will have the fourth season of Transparent and the second of Tig Notaro's One Mississippi. Finally, Hulu will have the season six premiere of The Mindy Project and TGIHulu!—a play on ABC's old programming block TGIF—with every episode of Family Matters, Step By Step, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Full House and Perfect Strangers.
Originals from each platform are joined by long lists of other titles that include Disney movies like Mulan, Hercules, Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas; Ben-Hur; The Magnificent Seven; Wedding Crashers; the 1977 and 2003 versions of Freaky Friday; and the season nine premiere of Will & Grace.
What’s New?
Here's what's coming to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in September, as announced as of the time of publication (* denotes an original):
Available September 1/Netflix
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV
Dad of Light: Season 1 *
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 *
Little Evil *
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 *
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface *
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Available September 1/Amazon
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 8
American Loser
American Ruling Class
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
Autopsy
Best Seller
Bio-Dome
Blood Car
Boy
Breathing
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations
Calloused Hands
Carrie
Charlotte Rampling: The Look
Clip
Computer Chess
Dark Ride
Dead Weight
Dirty Dancing
Disturbing Behavior
Double Headed Eagle
Double Take
Down to Earth
Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself
Dying Breed
Free Radicals
Ganja & Hess
Gogol Bordello: Non Stop
Hippie Masala
Holes in My Shoes
Huff
In the Land of the Deaf
Indecent Proposal
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
Khodorkovsky
Kingdom of Shadows
Korkoro
La Maison de la Radio
Lars and the Real Girl
Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling
Look Both Ways
Man About Town
Manuscripts Don't Burn
Meditate and Destroy
Mistress
Mr. X
Music from the Big House
Nollywood Babylon
Offspring
Primitive London
Princess Kaiulani
Pumpkinhead
Red Garters
River's Edge
Sacred Flesh
Sacrifice
Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
Sleepover
Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Switchback
The Black Stallion
The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance
The Cove
The Cup
The Dark Half
The Fairy
The Giants
The Golden Child
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Last Godfather
The New Public
The Object of Beauty
The Rage - Carrie 2
The Revisionaries
The Search for One Eyed Jimmy
The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine
The Workshop
This Ain't No Mouse Music
Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia
Vanishing Waves
Videocracy
Virgin Among the Living Dead
Virgin Witch
Web Junkie
Wedding Crashers
When I Saw You
Wide Awake
With One Voice
Available September 2/Netflix
Vincent N Roxxy
Available September 1/Hulu
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
Addam’s Family Values (1993)
The Addams Family (1991)
Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
American Loser (2007)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)
Autopsy (2008)
Barnyard (2006)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Best Seller (1987)
Bio-Dome (1996)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)
Carrie (1976)
Contact (1997)
The Cove (2009)
The Cup (2012)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)
The Dark Half (1993)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)
Defiance (2008)
Down to Earth (2001)
Dr. Strange (2006)
Dying Breed (2009)
Eternity: The Movie (2014)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Fright Night (2011)
The Golden Child (1986)
Gridiron Heroes (2015)
Harriet the Spy (1996)
History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)
Hitch (2005)
Home Sweet Hell (2015)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
The Invincible Iron Man (2007)
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)
Kill Me, Deadly (2015)
L.A. Twister (2004)
Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last Godfather (2011)
The Levenger Tapes (2011)
The Loved Ones (2012)
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)
Man About Town (2007)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
Mistress (1992)
The Monster Squad (1987)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nacho Libre (2006)
The Neverending Story (1984)
The Object of Beauty (1991)
Offspring (2009)
Ordinary People (1980)
Outbreak (1995)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
Planet Hulk (2010)
Poseidon (2006)
Princess Kaiulani (2009)
Pumpkinhead (2009)
The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)
Red Garters (1954)
Remember the Goal (2016)
Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
River’s Edge (1987)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Sanctuary (2016)
Secretary (2002)
Shooter (2007)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Silent Hill (2006)
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)
Sleepover (2004)
Spring Broke (2011)
Something to Talk About (1995)
Stomp the Yard (2007)
Surfer, Dude (2008)
Switchback (1997)
Tiger Raid (2016)
Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)
Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)
Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Walking Tall (2004)
You Got Served (2004)
You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)
Available September 2/Amazon
Ben-Hur
Available September 2/Hulu
Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Ben-Hur (2016)
Freaky Friday (1977)
Freaky Friday (2003)
Available September 3/Hulu
The Eye (2008)
Available September 4/Netflix
Graduation
Available September 5/Netflix
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real *
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Available September 5/Hulu
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
The Lodge (2008)
Returning Citizens (2017)
Survivor (2015)
Available September 6/Netflix
A Good American
Hard Tide
Available September 6/Hulu
Crash (2005)
Available September 7/Netflix
The Blacklist: Season 4
Available September 7/Amazon
The Hunter's Prayer
Tubelight
Available September 7/Hulu
Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (E!)
Burden (2017)
Available September 8/Netflix
#realityhigh *
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 *
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi *
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 *
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más *
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 *
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 *
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Available September 8/Amazon
One Mississippi: Season 2 *
Available September 9/Netflix
Portlandia: Season 7
Available September 9/Amazon
The Magnificent Seven
Available September 9/Hulu
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Available September 10/Amazon
Meri Pyaari Bindu
Available September 11/Netflix
The Forgotten
Available September 11/Amazon
Frantz
Available September 11/Hulu
The Orville: Series Premiere (FOX)
Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3 Day Premiere Event (Sundance TV)
Available September 12/Netflix
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster *
Available September 12/Amazon
The Ray Bradbury Theater: Season 6
ReGenesis: Season 2-4
Available September 12/Hulu
The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere *
Filth (2013)
Available September 13/Netflix
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Available September 13/Hulu
Anomaly (2014)
Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)
Available September 14/Netflix
Disney's Pocahontas
Available September 14/Hulu
South Park: Complete Season 21 (Comedy Central)
Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)
Available September 15/Netflix
American Vandal: Season 1 *
First They Killed My Father *
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 *
Rumble
Strong Island *
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 *
Available September 15/Amazon
Beauty and the Baker: Season 1
An American Werewolf in London
Endless Love
The Thaw
The Women of Brewster Place
Available September 15/Hulu
Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)
An American Werewolf in London (1981)
Child of God (2013)
Endless Love (1981)
The Lookalike (2014)
The Road Within (2014)
Skating to New York (2013)
The Thaw (2009)
These Final Hours (2013)
The Women of Brewster Place (1989)
Available September 16/Amazon
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
Available September 16/Hulu
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
Available September 18/Netflix
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Available September 19/Netflix
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld *
Love, Sweat and Tears
Available September 19/Amazon
Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty
Available September 19/Hulu
Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)
Available September 20/Netflix
Carol
Available September 20/Hulu
Pirates (2014)
Available September 21/Netflix
Gotham: Season 3
Available September 21/Amazon
Kill Switch
Available September 21/Hulu
The Commune (2017)
Food Evolution (2016)
Available September 22/Netflix
Fuller House: New Episodes *
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 *
The Samaritan
Available September 22/Amazon
Transparent: Season 4 *
Available September 22/Hulu
Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Disney Jr.)
Interview with a Hitman (2012)
Kiki (2017)
Killers (2010)
McCanick (2013)
Sword of Vengeance (2015)
Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)
Available September 23/Netflix
Alien Arrival
Available September 23/Amazon
Elian
Available September 23/Hulu
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell : Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)
Available September 25/Netflix
Dark Matter: Season 3
Available September 25/Amazon
Falling Water
Bronte Sisters
Available September 25/Hulu
Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)
Power: Complete Season 3 (Starz)
The Double (2013)
Available September 26/Netflix
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 *
Available September 26/Amazon
Wishenpoof!: Season 2a *
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 9
Available September 26/Hulu
The Brave: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Available September 27/Netflix
Absolutely Anything
Available September 27/Hulu
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (NBC)
Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
The ABC’s of Death (2012)
Frankie & Alice (2010)
Hammer of the Gods (2013)
I Saw the Devil (2010)
Kiss of the Damned (2012)
Let the Right One In (2008)
Splinter (2008)
Survival of the Dead (2009)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
Available September 28/Amazon
Dance Flick
Thursday Night Football: Game 1
Available September 28/Hulu
Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)
Empire: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)
Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
Dance Flick (2009)
Available September 29/Netflix
Big Mouth: Season 1 *
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 *
Gerald's Game *
Real Rob: Season 2 *
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 *
Our Souls at Night *
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 *
Available September 29/Hulu
TGIHulu!
- Family Matters: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Full House: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Perfect Strangers: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Step By Step: Complete Series (Warner Bros. Television)
Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
Great News: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Available September 30/Netflix
Murder Maps: Season 3
Available September 30/Hulu
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 17 Premiere (FOX)
The Evil in Us (2017)
Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
What’s Leaving?
Here are dozens of titles that will be rotating off of Netflix and Hulu in September 2017 (Amazon had not released its list as of publication):
Leaving September 1/Netflix
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1-5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred: Season 1-2
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Leaving September 3/Netflix
Drumline: A New Beat
Leaving September 4/Netflix
The A-List
Leaving September 5/Netflix
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove
Leaving September 9/Netflix
Teen Beach 2
Leaving September 10/Netflix
Army Wives: Season 1-7
Leaving September 11/Netflix
Terra Nova: Season 1
Leaving September 15/Netflix
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
Leaving September 16/Netflix
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
Leaving September 19/Netflix
Persons Unknown: Season 1
Leaving September 20/Netflix
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
Leaving September 22/Netflix
Philomena
Leaving September 24/Netflix
Déjà Vu
Leaving September 26/Netflix
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1-10
Leaving September 30/Netflix
Last Man Standing: Season 1-5
Leaving September 30/Hulu
Almost Famous (2000)
Bolero (1984)
Boomerang (1992)
Click (2006)
Dragon Eyes (2012)
El Gringo (2012)
Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
Free Money (1998)
Godsend (2004)
House of Dead (2003)
House of Dead 2 (2006)
Ingenious (2009)
Kingpin (1996)
The Lucky Ones (2008)
Manhattan (1979)
Payback (1999)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Philly Kid (2012)
Pootie Tang (2001)
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Rescue Dawn (2007)
Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
Road House (1989)
Santee (1975)
School Daze (1988)
Silent Hill (2006)
Stash House (2012)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Suicide Kings (1997)
Top Dog (1995)
Transit (2012)
The Water Horse (2007)