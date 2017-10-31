New York City Attack Live Updates: Truck Driver Shooting Near World Trade Center Leaves Many Killed

Update: 7:30 p.m. EDT—President Donald Trump has praised first responders following a terror attack in New York that left eight people dead and others injured. In a statement on Tuesday, the president said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families."

"My administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely," he added.

His comments come shortly after he tweeted about the attack, which police said they were investigating as terrorism.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Update: 6:59 p.m. EDT—The cop who shot the suspected New York truck attacker has been identified as Ryan Nash, 28, from Long Island. Nash opened fire after the man rammed his car into pedestrians in New York City on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring others. The suspect, who was shot in the abdomen after he emerged from his vehicle allegedly carrying two imitation firearms, has been named as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov.

JUST IN: Photo of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, suspect in deadly NYC terror attack https://t.co/zof4fpEths pic.twitter.com/Oq0Trli4UG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

Update: 6:59 p.m. EDT—President Donald Trump has been criticized on social media for his reaction to the attack in New York on Tuesday compared with his reaction to the Las Vegas attack. Trump took to social media shortly after news broke that eight people had been killed in New York after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians. But the president did not respond for several hours following the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, in an action that was slammed by some Twitter users.

What Trump tweeted 5 hours after white man shot 600 Americans vs 90 minutes after Manhattan attack. Thoughts and prayers vs NOT IN THE USA. pic.twitter.com/JgRGAhqAoi — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 31, 2017

Update: 6:38 p.m. EDT—President Donald Trump has tweeted about ISIS following an attack in New York on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and others injured after a vehicle ran into a cycle path and hit pedestrians. Police have confirmed they were treating the incident as a terror attack but have made no comment yet about whether the suspect--who was shot and taken to a nearby hospital following the attack--is suspected of being linked with any organizations. However, the president appeared to suggest he believed there was a link with ISIS in a tweet several hours after the incident.

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Update: 6:18 p.m. EDT—Footage has emerged from the scene of a terror attack in New York that left eight people dead and others injured after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on Tuesday. Police confirmed they shot the suspect, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and has been identified by the media as Sayfullo Saipov.

BREAKING: Multiple people ran over by a Car in #Manhattan multiple people injured. pic.twitter.com/lKFTW9YQZH — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) October 31, 2017

Update: 6:05 p.m. EDT—Sayfullo Saipov, 29, has been identified as the main suspect in the New York attack that left eight people dead and others injured, according to ABC News. The suspect is reportedly from Florida. Police have not yet released the name of the man, but confirmed his age in a press conference on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, a male 29-years-old, was taken into custody. A paintball gun and pellet gun were recovered from the scene. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Update: 5:55 p.m. EDT—Police in New York have recovered a paintball gun and a pellet gun from the scene of a terror attack that left eight people dead after a truck was driven into pedestrians on Tuesday. NYPD confirmed that the driver of the truck had been shot after exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be two guns. After the 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, he was taken to a nearby hospital, and police on the scene recovered the two imitation firearms.

After colliding with the school bus the man exited holding two firearms. An officer assigned to the area fired, striking him in the stomach. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Update: 5:43 p.m. EDT— The Village Halloween Parade in New York will go ahead following a terrorist attack in the city. Eight people were killed and others injured after a vehicle hit pedestrians. The suspect has been taken into custody, and police said they had no reason to suspect a wider terror plot. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged people to continue "being New Yorkers" and living their lives at a press conference on Tuesday, where it was confirmed the parade would go ahead, albeit with additional police presence in the city.

Update: 5:40 p.m. EDT— Authorities in New York said a man shouted Allahu Akbar after ramming a truck into pedestrians, leaving eight people dead. The police said the incident had been deemed a terror attack, citing the suspect's comments as among the factors that had led to the attack being investigated as terrorism.

Update: 5:35 p.m. EDT— ​President Donald Trump has commented "not in the U.S.A" following a terrorist attack in New York that left eight people dead after a van ploughed into pedestrians. Trump tweeted about the attack on Tuesday, several hours after it took place.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Update: 5:31 p.m. EDT— New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned there will be additional police around the city following a terrorist attack on Tuesday that left eight people dead. The governor assured people they did not believe there was any evidence of an ongoing threat linked to the attack, after a van rammed into pedestrians in the city on Tuesday. He promised justice would be done and urged people not to be worried by the additional security presence.

“Be New Yorkers and live your life, and don’t let them change us or deter us in any manner, shape or form,” he said.

Getting briefed on the situation in Lower Manhattan. The mayor and I will brief the press at 5:15 at One Police Plaza. pic.twitter.com/DhHO7VV8ne — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2017

Update: 5:21 p.m. EDT— New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has confirmed at a press conference that at least eight people had lost their lives after a van rammed into pedestrians on Tuesday. He incident in New York as a “particularly cowardly act of terror.”

De Blasio pledged “our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence" and asked New Yorkers to be vigilant.

Update: 5:12 p.m. EDT— Donald Trump Jr. tweeted he "hopes it is inaccurate" that a man who rammed into pedestrians in New York on Tuesday shouted: "Allahu Akbar."

The president's son shared a link to the New York City Alerts Twitter page, which reported that witnesses had claimed the man shouted as he exited his vehicle in an incident that left multiple casualties.

I really hope this is inaccurate https://t.co/gsGKIDrsy6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Update: 5:00 p.m. EDT— Police confirmed they were not looking for additional suspects, with one man currently in police custody. Authorities urged people to stay away from an area around Chambers Street in New York City near the World Trade Center after a trucked rammed into pedestrians and killed six people.

Original story:

At least six people have been killed and others injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in New York on Tuesday. Following the collision, a man emerged from the truck carrying a gun, prompting concerns the incident was a "deliberate attack."

"It seems that the suspect crashed into pedestrians and bikers on the bike path and then began shooting, but this has not been confirmed," one witness said on Citizen, a popular breaking news app.

The man believed to be driving the truck was taken into custody by police, the NYPD confirmed. "The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. ... The vehicle continued south, striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying (an) imitation firearms and was shot by NYPD. The suspect is in custody," the NYPD tweeted.