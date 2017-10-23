It’s official: Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show, 14 years after he and Janet Jackson were at the center of that infamous wardrobe malfunction controversy.

Timberlake made the announcement on his Twitter page Sunday night, appearing in a video with longtime friend Jimmy Fallon:

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

The singer will perform at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4. NBC will broadcast the big game. But fans on social media are calling for Timberlake to invite Jackson onstage with him, redeeming her of unfair censuring in the years following “Nipplegate.”

At the 2004 Super Bowl, Timberlake joined Jackson for her headline performance. During a rendition of his song “Rock Your Body,” Timberlake tore part of Jackson’s costume and exposed her right breast.

The controversial moment led to repercussions for all involved, but none more so than Jackson. The singer had her invitation to the Grammy Awards—which was broadcast on CBS a week after the network aired the Super Bowl—rescinded, and her music was blacklisted by CBS and parent company Viacom across its other platforms, including MTV and VH1. The blacklisting affected Jackson’s album sales for 20 Y.O. , released in 2006, and 2008’s Discipline. Timberlake’s career, meanwhile, did not suffer.

After news of Timberlake’s headline slot broke Sunday night, Twitter reacted by suggesting he apologize to Jackson during his performance or, better yet, invite her to perform, too.

Jackson has yet to comment on Timberlake’s announcement, nor has the “SexyBack” hitmaker responded to fans’ suggestions that he include Jackson in his set.

Recent Super Bowl headliners have included Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.