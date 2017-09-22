Fantasy Football 2017: Key Week 3 Injuries to Watch for Each NFL Team
We are into Week Three of the NFL season, and that means the attrition rate is growing and team’s injury lists are lengthening.
Thursday night’s game between the L.A. Rams and San Francisco 49ers was pretty brutal, with no fewer than five players going down with concussions. Ahead of Sunday’s (and Monday’s) games, here are the key injury details for each team.
Baltimore Ravens
Terrance West, who ran for 80 yards on 19 carries in the Ravens’ Week 1 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals, has a calf injury and did not appear at practice according to CBS.
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was held out of practice Thursday, CBS reports. But he played through the same ankle injury last week against the Tennessee Titans.
Denver Broncos
All-Pro linebacker Von Miller injured a knee on a low hit against the Texans last week but participated in practice on Thursday. Bennie Fowler, the wide receiver, is in concussion protocol and out of Sunday’s game.
@ Buffalo Bills
LeSean McCoy, the running back and centerpiece of the Bills’ offense, has been battling wrist and groin problems over the first two weeks of the season but participated fully in practice on Thursday.
New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, collided with teammate Vonn Bell in the defeat to the New England Patriots last Sunday and remains in concussion protocol. Cornerback Sterling Moore should play after recovering from a chest injury as the Saints’ struggling defense attempts to rebound.
@ Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Cam Newton did not throw in practice on Thursday, according to USA Today. Newton was sacked against the Bills on Sunday and hurt a knee in the process.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger is listed on the Steelers’ injury report this week but participated fully in practice on Thursday.
@ Chicago Bears
Running back Jordan Howard has been limited in practice this week. NFL.com says he was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons
Vic Beasley, the NFL’s sacks leader from last season, is likely to miss a month with a hamstring injury, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Beasley was dominant Sunday in the Falcons’ impressive defeat of the Packers.
@ Detroit Lions
Ezekiel Ansah, the Pro Bowl defensive end, was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Cleveland Browns
Kenny Britt, the wide receiver, is listed on the Browns’ injury reports this week although he participated fully in practice on Wednesday. Britt has been challenged to produce more by head coach Hue Jackson.
@ Indianapolis Colts
The ailing Colts are still without Andrew Luck, whose shoulder injury again kept him out of practice this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers, who look ready to challenge in a crowded NFC South, have no offensive injuries. Gerald McCoy, the brilliant defensive tackle, returned to limited practice on Thursday according to CBS. McCoy was seen limping on Wednesday.
@ Minnesota Vikings
Sam Bradford was limited in practice on Thursday, according to 1500ESPN.com. Bradford missed the Vikings’ loss to the Steelers last week with a knee injury.
Houston Texans
The Texans’ struggling offense could use a running game. Alfred Blue, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Houston’s preseason training camp, could return against the Patriots.
@ New England Patriots
The Patriots, already thin at wide receiver, have had Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski and Phillip Dorsett listed as “limited in practice” all week.
Miami Dolphins
Running back Jay Ajayi was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is battling a knee injury.
@ New York Jets
The Jets, who need any scrap of good news they can get, should have Matt Forte available on Sunday. Forte carried nine times for 53 yards against the Raiders.
New York Giants
Odell Beckham Jr, who had four catches for 36 yards on Monday night, has been limited in practice this week but should play against the Eagles according to USA Today.
@ Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles’ offense is fine but they are stretched at safety. BleedingGreenNation.com reports that Rodney McLeod is not practicing. Nor are his two backups, Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins, forcing the Eagles to look way down the depth chart in the defensive backfield.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have injuries on both sides of the ball but those to the malfunctioning offense may be most concerning. Jimmy Graham missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury while Doug Baldwin was absent with a family issue, according to the Seattle Times.
@ Tennessee Titans
The Titans’ main offensive concern surrounds DeMarco Murray. Murray injured a hamstring against the Jaguars but Titans head coach Mike Mularkey is “hopeful” he can start on Sunday according to ABC News. If Murray can’t go, the Titans can load more work onto Derrick Henry who ran impressively last weekend.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals, who could use a connection that isn’t Andy Dalton throwing to a triple-covered A.J. Green, will likely be without tight end Tyler Eifert. Eifert has missed two straight practices with a bad back.
@ Green Bay Packers
The Packers have Randall Cobb as a doubt for Sunday. Cobb is battling a chest injury, according to CBS, although Aaron Rodgers’ preferred target Jordy Nelson should play.
Kansas City Chiefs
The 2-0 Chiefs’ main worry is over outside linebacker and premier pass-rusher Justin Houston. Houston missed practice on Thursday with sickness, according to USA Today. Houston looks like being a major factor against the Chargers’ inconsistent offensive line.
@ L.A. Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon was limited in practice on Thursday with a knee problem, according to Yahoo Sports.
Oakland Raiders
Amari Cooper, the standout wide receiver in the Raiders’ high-powered offense, was limited in practice Wednesday but was better Thursday and should play against the Redskins, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
@ Washington Redskins
Jordan Reed, the tight end, is improving from rib and sternum injuries according to head coach Jay Gruden. Gruden said, “We’ll see how he [Reed] does tomorrow [Friday].”
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Orlando Scandrick, the cornerback, broke his hand against the Giants in the season-opener but says he will be ready to go on Monday night.
@ Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals look thin at linebacker, where both Karlos Dansby and Deone Bucannon have been listed as limited in practice this week.