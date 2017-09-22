We are into Week Three of the NFL season, and that means the attrition rate is growing and team’s injury lists are lengthening.

Thursday night’s game between the L.A. Rams and San Francisco 49ers was pretty brutal, with no fewer than five players going down with concussions. Ahead of Sunday’s (and Monday’s) games, here are the key injury details for each team.

Baltimore Ravens

Terrance West, who ran for 80 yards on 19 carries in the Ravens’ Week 1 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals, has a calf injury and did not appear at practice according to CBS.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was held out of practice Thursday, CBS reports. But he played through the same ankle injury last week against the Tennessee Titans.

Denver Broncos

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller injured a knee on a low hit against the Texans last week but participated in practice on Thursday. Bennie Fowler, the wide receiver, is in concussion protocol and out of Sunday’s game.

@ Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy, the running back and centerpiece of the Bills’ offense, has been battling wrist and groin problems over the first two weeks of the season but participated fully in practice on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, collided with teammate Vonn Bell in the defeat to the New England Patriots last Sunday and remains in concussion protocol. Cornerback Sterling Moore should play after recovering from a chest injury as the Saints’ struggling defense attempts to rebound.

@ Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton did not throw in practice on Thursday, according to USA Today. Newton was sacked against the Bills on Sunday and hurt a knee in the process.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is listed on the Steelers’ injury report this week but participated fully in practice on Thursday.

@ Chicago Bears

Running back Jordan Howard has been limited in practice this week. NFL.com says he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Atlanta Falcons

Vic Beasley, the NFL’s sacks leader from last season, is likely to miss a month with a hamstring injury, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Beasley was dominant Sunday in the Falcons’ impressive defeat of the Packers.

@ Detroit Lions

Ezekiel Ansah, the Pro Bowl defensive end, was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cleveland Browns

Kenny Britt, the wide receiver, is listed on the Browns’ injury reports this week although he participated fully in practice on Wednesday. Britt has been challenged to produce more by head coach Hue Jackson.

@ Indianapolis Colts

The ailing Colts are still without Andrew Luck, whose shoulder injury again kept him out of practice this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers, who look ready to challenge in a crowded NFC South, have no offensive injuries. Gerald McCoy, the brilliant defensive tackle, returned to limited practice on Thursday according to CBS. McCoy was seen limping on Wednesday.

@ Minnesota Vikings

Sam Bradford was limited in practice on Thursday, according to 1500ESPN.com. Bradford missed the Vikings’ loss to the Steelers last week with a knee injury.

Houston Texans

The Texans’ struggling offense could use a running game. Alfred Blue, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Houston’s preseason training camp, could return against the Patriots.

@ New England Patriots

The Patriots, already thin at wide receiver, have had Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski and Phillip Dorsett listed as “limited in practice” all week.

Miami Dolphins

Running back Jay Ajayi was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is battling a knee injury.

@ New York Jets

The Jets, who need any scrap of good news they can get, should have Matt Forte available on Sunday. Forte carried nine times for 53 yards against the Raiders.

New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr, who had four catches for 36 yards on Monday night, has been limited in practice this week but should play against the Eagles according to USA Today.

@ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ offense is fine but they are stretched at safety. BleedingGreenNation.com reports that Rodney McLeod is not practicing. Nor are his two backups, Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins, forcing the Eagles to look way down the depth chart in the defensive backfield.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have injuries on both sides of the ball but those to the malfunctioning offense may be most concerning. Jimmy Graham missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury while Doug Baldwin was absent with a family issue, according to the Seattle Times.

@ Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ main offensive concern surrounds DeMarco Murray. Murray injured a hamstring against the Jaguars but Titans head coach Mike Mularkey is “hopeful” he can start on Sunday according to ABC News. If Murray can’t go, the Titans can load more work onto Derrick Henry who ran impressively last weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals, who could use a connection that isn’t Andy Dalton throwing to a triple-covered A.J. Green, will likely be without tight end Tyler Eifert. Eifert has missed two straight practices with a bad back.

@ Green Bay Packers

The Packers have Randall Cobb as a doubt for Sunday. Cobb is battling a chest injury, according to CBS, although Aaron Rodgers’ preferred target Jordy Nelson should play.

Kansas City Chiefs

The 2-0 Chiefs’ main worry is over outside linebacker and premier pass-rusher Justin Houston. Houston missed practice on Thursday with sickness, according to USA Today. Houston looks like being a major factor against the Chargers’ inconsistent offensive line.

@ L.A. Chargers

Running back Melvin Gordon was limited in practice on Thursday with a knee problem, according to Yahoo Sports.

Oakland Raiders

Amari Cooper, the standout wide receiver in the Raiders’ high-powered offense, was limited in practice Wednesday but was better Thursday and should play against the Redskins, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

@ Washington Redskins

Jordan Reed, the tight end, is improving from rib and sternum injuries according to head coach Jay Gruden. Gruden said, “We’ll see how he [Reed] does tomorrow [Friday].”

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Orlando Scandrick, the cornerback, broke his hand against the Giants in the season-opener but says he will be ready to go on Monday night.

@ Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals look thin at linebacker, where both Karlos Dansby and Deone Bucannon have been listed as limited in practice this week.