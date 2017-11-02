A friend and mentor to Nicholas Cleves, the youngest victim in the recent New York City attack, said President Donald Trump is responding to the terrorism like a teenager.

Bobby Carlton called the 23-year-old Cleves a "genuine human being" who added kindness to the world. Carlton said it's difficult to process the terrorist attack that killed eight in New York City on Tuesday, but he said he was struck by the president's knee-jerk reaction in calling for the death penalty. It reminded him of how a 16-year-old might respond to a bully, he realized.

"There's absolutely a sense of anger and sadness, and I don't know what the right response is," the 43-year-old Carlton told Newsweek. "As for what the president said, for me, I probably wouldn't have reacted how the current president did. Without it getting political, the reaction just reminds me of how a 16-year-old kid would react. This guy just reacts."

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Cleves and Carlton texted on Tuesday and they talked almost every week. Their texts were about Halloween, with Cleves wanting to make sure his Clint Eastwood-inspired outfit captured that from the 1960s classic, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The terrorist suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, reportedly targeted New York on Halloween to maximize the number of innocent people who would be on the street.

"I joked with him that he looked the part, and it was so funny because his personality doesn't fit that character," Carlton told Newsweek. "Nicholas had the kind of personality you wanted everyone to meet. He's great, incredibly nice and people were robbed of that."

Carlton heard about the attack on Tuesday but didn't know Cleves died until Wednesday morning, when a mutual friend called from Skidmore College, where the two met. Cleves, a computer science major at Skidmore, would visit Carlton where he worked as an Apple technician. Cleves regularly brought his lunch to the tech shop between classes, and the duo would talk about Star Wars, their families or the latest Apple announcement. Cleaves always left Carlton his potato chips, something Carlton suspects he did intentionally out of kindness.

"He was always thinking of other people and making sure they were comfortable," Carlton said. "In tragedy, people sometimes gloss over negative qualities, but Nicholas really just didn't have any," Carlton said. "I want him to be remembered. I want people to acknowledge how genuinely incredible he was."

Cleaves started working at Unified Digital Group as a software engineer in 2016, after working there as an intern during his senior year. Alex Silverstein, the company president, called Cleaves "a light of his generation" who was a "brilliant, humble, compassionate" young professional.

"He was composed, accepting, and open to all. It pains me greatly to reflect that we can no longer experience his unique gifts," Silverstein said in a statement. "A growing light has been senselessly extinguished."