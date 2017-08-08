Newsweek published this story under the headline “Nixon's Last Campaign" on April 16, 1990. In honor of Nixon resigning 43 years ago on this day, Newsweek is republishing the story.

In politics, when you are running behind, playing safe is suicide. Richard Nixon says he learned that lesson in his first campaign. The same rule now seems to be guiding his last -- before the bar of history. Now, at 77, he has published his eighth book, "In the Arena, a Memoir of Victory, Defeat and Renewal." * Dismissing the "myths" of Watergate as a "smoke screen of false changes," he largely absolves himself of the scandal. His defense is lawyerly and subtle -- but can it be believed? "It is not accurate," says Stanley I. Kutler, a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, whose history of Watergate will be published next June. Samuel Dash, chief counsel to the Senate Watergate Committee, is tougher. "This is vintage Nixon," he says, "the survivor who lied all through Watergate."

* 384 pages. Simon and Schuster. $ 21.95.

The fallen president draws up a list of "myths" and attacks them one by one. Below, his case -- with a review of the old evidence from the historian and the lawman:

'The most blatantly false myth': Nixon begins by saying "not one piece of evidence" indicated that he has ordered the 1972 burglary of the Democratic Party's headquarters in Washington. Kutler says no serious politician or writer accused Nixon of ordering the break-in, that he's embracing the charge, "because it's something he could easily defend himself on." No incriminating evidence appeared on the White House tapes from Nixon's recording system. But Dash says Nixon's chief of staff, H. R. Haldeman, testified that he met with the president each morning and briefed him. The evidence is circumstantial, Dash concedes. "But it's difficult to believe that Haldeman didn't tell him about the plans."

'The most politically damaging myth': Nixon admits discussing hush money for the Watergate defendants, but says he decided against it and made no payments. Dash says counsel to the president John W. Dean III testified that he warned Nixon the cover-up was falling apart and said they would need to buy off the burglars. Dean added that when he put the cost at $ 1 million, the president said raising the money would be no problem. (Haldeman testified that Nixon also said, "That would be wrong.") Kutler says "Richard Nixon knew of the hush-money payments and there is no evidence that he ordered it to cease."

'The most serious myth": The scandal's "smoking gun" was a tape on which Nixon talked to Haldeman about using the CIA to stymie the FBI's Watergate investigation. Nixon admits making the "inexcusable error" of following staff advice to misuse the CIA but argues that CIA Director Richard Helms "refused to intervene with the FBI." He says that three weeks later, when acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray complained about "attempts to suppress the investigation," he told him to proceed. He claims he instructed top staffers to cooperate "all the way down the line." Dash says, "The evidence is that [Nixon] directed his top aide to tell the FBI not to get into a number of areas that would involve national security." That would constitute obstructing justice, a crime for which he could have -- and would have -- been impeached. In the end, it was the prospect of facing this charge that forced Nixon to resign.

'The most preposterous myth': Nixon says "it begs credulity" to believe that he or his staff would have erased 18 1/2 minutes of one tape while leaving "untouched, dozens of hours of other frank and earthy conversations." No one did prove that Nixon altered the tape. Electronics experts testified that somebody had deliberately erased the tape. Dash believes it captured conversations with Haldeman right after the burglary. Nixon still maintains that Rose Mary Woods, his secretary, could have accidentally erased the tape. Dash doesn't believe him.

'The most personally disturbing myth': Denying charges that he had lied to the public, Nixon insists he made "no statements that I did not think were true at the time I made them." Kutler and Dash find his defense unbelievable. Dash says, "He has written a novel . . . a retelling of many lies." Kutler says, "Nixon would have to make unhistory out of a sequence of events for which we have ample evidence . . . Lies and deceit cost him the presidency. The pattern has not changed."

'The most one-sided . . . hypocritical' and 'vicious' myths: Nixon denies that he illegally ordered IRS audits of a political enemy, that he "sold" ambassadorships to GOP fat cats and that he cheated on his taxes. He argues that Democrats used audits and ambassadorships long before him. In taking a $ 482,018 tax deduction for a gift of official papers to the National Archives he says he was filing just before new regulations restricted such deductions and that he was only taking a tip from Lyndon Baines Johnson. Dash calls the tax audit "hardball politics," but Nixon played harder than most. On ambassadorships, Nixon is right. The tax question is complex. A congressional committee found that Nixon owed the IRS $ 476,531, and he agreed to pay.

Today, fading memories work to Nixon's advantage. Just about everyone has forgotten the details of the scandal and many underestimate its seriousness. In his new memoir Nixon quotes Sophocles ("One must wait until the evening to see how splendid the day has been") and says he has found "peace at the center" of his life. Still, he knows he will always be remembered for Watergate -- and as the first American president who had to resign.