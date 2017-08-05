A National Rifle Association spokeswoman in a bizarre dispute denied that she threatened to "fist" the New York Times in a video atacking the publication.

In a video released Thursday entitled “Dana Loesch: We’re Coming For You New York Times,” former conservative radio host Loesch staring straight to camera accuses the publication of spreading "fake news," and promoting “constant protection of your democrat overlords.”

screenshot

However one section containing an unclear short f-word prompted debate on Twitter.

“We’re going to [unclear] the New York Times and find out just what deep rich means to this old gray hag, this untrustworthy dishonest rag that has subsisted on the welfare of mediocrity for one two three more decades,” Loesch said. “We’re going to laser focus on your so-called honest pursuit of truth. In short we’re coming for you.”

Viewers asked whether Loesch had threatened to “fist” the New York Times, with the video having been tweeted by the NRA under the hashtag #ClenchedFistofTruth.

This prompted Loesch to claim in a tweet that what she in fact had threatened to do was “fisk” the paper, and accused NYT reporter Adam Goldman who highlighted the seemingly obscene or violent threat of having an “ax to grind.”

The Collins online dictionary defines “to fisk” as a British slang word meaning “to refute or criticize (a journalistic article or blog) point by point.” It claims the term is derived from the name of journalist Robert Fisk, long-term critic of western foreign policy and critic of the press.

The video isn’t the first by Loesch to court controversy, with a June video she narrated calling for supporters to "fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth."

Critics said that the NRA was promoting violence against the press.